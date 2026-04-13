Here are 11 prog rock bands whose second album is their best!

It’s not always guaranteed that a band will surpass their debut LP with a superior second helping, yet it’s not inconceivable, either. As Loudwire recently showed with our list of 11 prog metal bands whose second album is their best, it’s even possible for certain groups’ sophomore records to become their magnum opuses (at least thus far).

Why should progressive metal artists get all the glory in that respect, though? There must be just as many progressive rock legends who’ve pulled off the same feat, right? Absolutely, and that’s what we’re looking at with this list!

READ MORE: The 5 Absolute Weirdest Prog Rock Bands Ever

Because progressive rock has been going for nearly 60 years, we’re able to tackle an extremely wide range of release dates.

In fact, we’ve got something from 1967, something from 2025 and many more collections that fit within the oldest or newest eras of the subgenre. Interestingly enough, however, there’s nothing here from the 1980s or 1990s (so if there are any obvious omissions from those two decades, let us know!)

Of course, we’ve also got a solid mixture of major names and more obscure favorites to satisfy your expectations and broaden your horizons. So, be sure to keep an open mind as we explore 11 prog rock bands whose second album is their best!

Check out some of the best second albums in progressive rock below!

11 Prog Rock Bands Whose Second Album Is Their Best Keep scrolling to see nearly a dozen prog rock bands whose second LP beats the rest! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

11 Obscure Prog Albums Just as Good as the Biggest Classics Keep scrolling to see relatively unknown prog records that should be held in the highest regard! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Prog Rock Bassists of All Time Did Mike Rutherford, John Wetton and Ray Shulman make the list? Keep scrolling to find out! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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