Here is the best prog rock band from 25 different countries!

Every progressive rock fan should know that the subgenre got going in England around 1970 thanks to King Crimson, Yes, Genesis, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, Gentle Giant and other artists. From there, it famously spread to areas such as the U.S., Canada, Italy, Sweden, France and Germany (Kansas, Rush, Premiata Forneria Marconi, Magma, Kaipa, Eloy, and so on).

However, the style has spread far beyond those territories over the last 55 or so years, to the extent that virtually any country you can think of has some sort of prog rock presence (no matter how small and/or new). So, we thought it was time to give those bands their due while continuing to praise some of the legends that created the scene.

How? By discussing the best prog rock band from over two dozen countries!

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Rock Bands From the United States

As you can guess, we’ve got picks for all those aforementioned places alongside picks for places you might not expect (including Ghana, Colombia, El Salvador, South Korea, Belgium and Argentina).

Granted, prog rock may not be as big in those locales as it is elsewhere; in fact, and as far as we can tell, some areas have only a few bands to choose from (with our winners having a limited number of albums to appreciate). Nevertheless, each group you’ll see below has proven themselves as the eminent prog rock artist in their region.

We’d love to know if there were any obvious bands or regions we missed, though, as well as which spots we should’ve given them below.

After all, we can’t cover every country we’d like, so we've settled on highlighting the best prog rock band from the following 25 different countries!

How many of these bands do you like? Have you introduced you to any new favorites? Let us know!

The Best Prog Rock Band From 25 Different Countries Great prog rock bands from England, Italy, Guatemala, Russia and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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