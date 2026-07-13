Here are the 11 best prog rock covers of non-prog rock songs!

Generally, the best cover songs are the ones that mix faithfulness and innovativeness to ensure that they’re true to the original versions and true to the artists reinterpreting them. If a cover leans too far in one direction or the other, it might be too similar or too unrecognizable (and even offensive) to justify its existence.

Striking that perfect balance can be particularly difficult for prog rock artists adapting non-prog rock material. After all, their fondness for elaborate arrangements and lengthy durations may be counterintuitive to the simplicity and conciseness of what they’re recreating.

That said, and as you can see below, certain prog rock artists have done a phenomenal job making someone else’s song their own without losing sight of why said song worked so well in the first place.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song by 50 of Rock’s Biggest Bands

Now, we’re not saying that any of our picks are better than the originals — most of the time, they’re not — nor are we saying that every song is a masterpiece that everyone should worship.

Yet, if you compare the two versions, you’ll almost certainly agree that the following takes on preexisting pieces are undoubtedly the 11 best prog rock covers of non-prog rock songs!