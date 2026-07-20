Here are the 11 best prog metal covers of prog rock songs!

Loudwire recently highlighted nearly a dozen great prog rock covers of non-prog rock songs, so we thought we’d put a different spin on the same sort of comparison by showcasing awesome progressive metal covers of progressive rock tunes.

Because prog metal wouldn’t exist without prog rock, it totally makes sense that artists from the more savage side of the fence would pay homage to the artists who — directly or indirectly — got them going, right?

READ MORE: The History of Prog Metal in 21 Albums

On that note, and probably to the shock of no one, there aren’t a ton of reinterpretations of modern prog rock classics since the majority of influential and timeless material came out during the 1970s. So, we’re shining a light on extra aggressive versions of classic prog rock tunes from names you’ll undoubtedly recognize and names you’ll be grateful to now know.

We’d love for you to sound off about your feelings on our picks, too! For instance, did we miss any important examples? Do we need to check our hearing because one of these covers is actually a catastrophic miss?

Before you decide, please give a careful read and listen to what we think are the 11 best prog metal covers of prog rock songs!