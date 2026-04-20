Here are the 11 greatest prog rock singers of all time (ranked)!

If you’re a longtime Loudwire reader, you probably know that we love talking about vocalists. Whether it’s diving into 10 metal singers who’d fit perfectly in other bands or breaking down the 66 best hard rock and metal frontmen of all time, we relish any chance we get to honor the voices that fuel our favorite music.

We’ve commemorated dozens of rock and metal vocalists in a general sense, but we’ve never given praise to singers within progressive rock specifically. That is, until now.

READ MORE: 11 Prog Rock Bands Whose Second Album Is Their Best

You see, progressive rock is known for being particularly unusual and idiosyncratic, and a huge part of that comes from the trademark peculiarities and/or astonishing range and elegance of the people who’re most often in the spotlight. In other words, groups such as Rush, Yes, Genesis, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, The Mars Volta and Renaissance wouldn’t be so unique and revered without the men and women who front them.

Deciding who the very best of the best are in that respect is much more difficult, of course. Yet, we’re feeling especially brave and provocative this week, so we’re attempting to do precisely that below!

We won’t warn you about any progressive rock singers who didn’t make the cut, but we will let you know ahead of time that we’re not considering vocalists who lean more into progressive metal. (So, don’t expect to see Mikael Åkerfeldt, James LaBrie, Floor Jansen or Russell Allen here). Although each singer is associated with one or two major bands, we’re also taking their solo work into consideration when we can.

We know that we’re playing with fire, too, so feel free to express how many of our picks and placements you agree or disagree with once you’re done shifting through our choices for the 11 greatest prog rock singers of all time (ranked)!

Who do you think is the greatest progressive rock singer of all time? Let us know!

The 11 Greatest Prog Rock Singers of All Time (Ranked) These prog rock singers have AMAZING pipes! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Rock + Metal Singers Who Left Big Bands and Came Back These singers willingly left the rock and metal bands they were in, and then rejoined later on. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

10 Metal Singers Who'd Fit Perfectly in Other Bands Keep scrolling to see which singers we think would be great fronting other groups! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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