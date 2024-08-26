10 Metal Singers Who’d Fit Perfectly in Other Bands

Here are 10 metal singers who’d be amazing in other metal bands!

Having the right vocalist(s) is essential to a band’s chemistry and success. Regardless of if they’re an original member or a remarkable replacement, their face and voice quickly (and sometimes controversially) becomes a key component of the group’s identity.

That said, a surprising number of metal singers – such as the 10 we’re discussing below – could fit perfectly within other metal bands!

Whether it’s due to them already sounding like the person they’d be replacing or because they’d bring something fresh and exciting to the table, the following frontpeople would absolutely nail their new role as the vocalist for some of our favorite acts.

Now, we’re not saying that any of these singers are necessarily better or worse than any others, nor are we saying that any of these bands need someone else on the mic. We’re merely saying that in an alternate universe, we – and hopefully you – could totally see these groups thriving with these other genre icons at the forefront.

