Here is the most progressive song by five non-prog rock bands!

It’s not unusual for progressive rock bands to do simpler and shorter songs (otherwise, both they and their listeners could get tired of the extensive intricacy and runtimes). What’s far less common, however, is an outside group occasionally dipping their feet into the prog pool to see how ambitious and challenging they can get.

It shouldn’t be too surprising when they do since so many rock bands have the technical chops to pull it off if they feel so inclined. (It’s just that so many of them don’t want to rock the stylistic boat.) Plus, a lot of them are influenced by classic prog rock bands in ways that don’t necessarily come through in their work.

When said bands do decide to get tricky, though, it can be amazing (as the following examples show).

READ MORE: 11 Best Prog Rock Covers of Non-Prog Rock Songs

Now, we’re not saying that there’s a punk band who suddenly became a carbon copy of Yes, or that your favorite indie quartet transformed into The Flower Kings for an album. Yet, there are countless cases of more streamlined rock groups venturing into the realm of prog rock for at least a handful of songs, and we’ve chosen some of the absolute best below.

So, get ready for some atypical complexity as we count down the most progressive song by 5 non-prog rock bands!

Were you familiar with any of these unexpectedly progressive songs? What’d you think of them? Let us know!