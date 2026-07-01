We are half way through 2026, which means it's time to survey how the year has been by looking at the best rock and metal albums so far!

There's still plenty of highly anticipated albums to look forward to over the next six months, but if the calendar turned over to 2027 right now, we'd still be calling it a great 2026. If you're a death metal fiend, there's a solid handful of albums here to get your fix. Maybe garbage disposal vocals aren't really your thing — that's fine, we've got midwest emo standouts and some indie selections to swing the pendulum in the other direction.

Need some big ol' boot-strapped RIFFS? Try a double album from this year and wash it down with a comeback album by doom metal icons. Or feed your dope-addled brain some vitamins with a couple mind-bending prog metal and prog rock LPs.

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025

If belting out arena-ready hooks alone in your car is your favorite thing to do, lose yourself in some hard rock releases that you've been blasting on the radio (hopefully while tuning in to our own Loudwire Nights radio show).

Of course, there's more all around. So, keep scrolling to see how many of your favorites made the list and maybe you'll discover something you missed out on that will become one of your favorite releases from 2026!

The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2026 (So Far) These albums have already started leaving their impact on 2026.

Contributions by Rabab Al-Sharif (RA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), Bryan Rolli (BR), Lauryn Schaffner (LS) Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

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