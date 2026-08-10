Here are five classic prog rock bands with no original members left!

A few years ago, Loudwire looked at 12 awesome rock and metal bands with no original members left (including GWAR, Cattle Decapitation and Thin Lizzy). Obviously, the list featured groups from multiple genres, so we thought it was time to narrow our scope by focusing solely on applicable – and still active – classic progressive rock artists (from the 1970s).

It was shockingly difficult to find even a handful of groups that fit the criteria, either because they’re no longer around or because there’s still at least one person hanging around who was there from the start.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Prog Rock Bands From the United States

Nevertheless, we managed to do it, and you’ll probably be as surprised as us with some of the results.

Why? Well, because more often than not, a prog rock band’s greatest and/or most famous lineup isn’t their initial lineup. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see groups shift members once — if not multiple times – before they even enter the studio or play a live show!

With that in mind, join us in taking a look at five classic prog rock bands who no original members left!

How many of these classic prog rock bands are you still digging? Which of their lineups do you think is the greatest? Let us know!

5 Classic Prog Rock Bands With No Original Members Left You know Yes are here, but who are the other four bands?! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best U.K. Prog Rock Groups of All Time Many of them are the best prog rock groups of all time in general! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum