We're back after a little bit of a lull with 18 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

If you love your heavy music, you'll be thrilled to know that Cradle of Filth are heading back out this fall on a run that will include support from Moonspell, Worm and Black Satellite.

Slaughter to Prevail are also back out for an extensive fall tour with support from DJ Paul and Rev3rent. Meanwhile, Soulfly are making it a family affair taking with Nailbomb and Incite joining for a fall run.

And as if that weren't enough, we've got Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper adding another leg of Alice's Attic tour dates for the fall.

Plus, this week saw the reveal of the annual SEMA Fest lineup in Las Vegas, Mark Tremonti is planning more "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" shows and legendary actor William Shatner is playing a major fall festival with his new metal band.

Get more details below.

Photo Credit: Tom Brown the amity affliction in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 28

Support Acts: Blessthefall, Orthodox, Buried in Spring

Ticketing Info

Karl Walter, Getty Images Karl Walter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 1

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour

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Photo credit: David Young tracy bonham in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 30; Oct. 2; Nov. 13 - 14

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 30th anniversary tour in support of The Burdens of Being Upright

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: Carlos Novais candlebox in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: The Mountain Goats, Sponge, Sweet Water, American Blonde, The Verve Pipe

Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

Bryan Rolli, Loudwire Bryan Rolli, Loudwire

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Cradle of Filth

Venla Shalin, Redferns dani filth performing with cradle of filth at 2025 tuska festival at suvilahti

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 28

Support Acts: Moonspell, Worm, Black Satellite

Ticketing Info

Reigning Phoenix Music hyporcisy in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Most dates supporting Dimmu Borgir, four dates headlining

Ticketing Info

Imperial Teen

photo credit: Milan Zrnic imperial teen in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 22 - 23; Oct. 14 - Nov. 7

Support Acts: Kids on a Crime Spree

Notes: Select shows supporting Breeders.

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MDPR narcotic wasteland in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 30

Support Acts: Visitant, Monochromatic Black, IATT, Yotuma

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photos by Bobby Cochran neurosis in 2026

Tour Dates: July 25 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

Equal Vision Records the number 12 looks like you

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: Kaonashi, Blind Equation, Differences

Ticketing Info

Slaughter to Prevail

Jim Dyson, Getty Images slaughter to prevail alex terrible

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: DJ Paul, Rev3rent

Ticketing Info

Soulfly

Nuclear Blast soulfly in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Nailbomb, Incite

Ticketing Info

PHOTO CREDIT: Olivia Bastone spite in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 31

Support Acts: Stick to Your Guns, No Cure, Vomit Forth

Ticketing Info

Stray Cats

Photo credit: Suzie Kaplan stray cats in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Sunn O)))

Kyle Gustafson, Getty Images Kyle Gustafson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 1

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

ArturTarczewski vader in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27

Support Acts: Jungle Rot, Fleshcrawl, Trash Panda

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Bryan Greenberg weedeater in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Royal Thunder, Zeke, Yes Maam

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 3

* SEMA Fest is set for another year on Nov. 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 and The Alive

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* The inaugural Ocean Way festival is set for Sept. 26 and 27 in Santa Monica, California. The event will take place on the shores of Santa Monica Beach with The Killers and Olivia Dean headlining. Jack White, Alvvays, Sublime, Khruangbin, Hiatus Kaiyote and Durand Jones & The Indications are also part of the music weekend.

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* The inaugural Delta Doom Festival will take over Growler's in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 17. This year's bill features Tommy Stewart's Dyerwulf, Ninjawitch, Red Sun Sermon, Stonewielder and Ponddigger among otehrs.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* Mark Tremonti is bringing back his Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra shows with Frank Sinatra Orchestra members Dec. 16 at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illi., and Dec. 18 at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Fla.

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* William Shatner will be bringing the metal to Riot Fest in Chicago. The music weekend takes place Sept. 18-20 in Douglass Park in Chicago The exact date of Shatner's performance has not been announced.

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* Taproot have booked their lone show of 2026 at The Machine Shop in Flint, Mich., on Nov. 7.

Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.