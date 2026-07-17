18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 10-16, 2026)

18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 10-16, 2026)

Bryan Rolli, Loudwire, Nuclear Blast, Jim Dyson, Getty Images

We're back after a little bit of a lull with 18 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

If you love your heavy music, you'll be thrilled to know that Cradle of Filth are heading back out this fall on a run that will include support from Moonspell, Worm and Black Satellite.

Slaughter to Prevail are also back out for an extensive fall tour with support from DJ Paul and Rev3rent. Meanwhile, Soulfly are making it a family affair taking with Nailbomb and Incite joining for a fall run.

And as if that weren't enough, we've got Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper adding another leg of Alice's Attic tour dates for the fall.

Plus, this week saw the reveal of the annual SEMA Fest lineup in Las Vegas, Mark Tremonti is planning more "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" shows and legendary actor William Shatner is playing a major fall festival with his new metal band.

Get more details below.

The Amity Affliction

the amity affliction in 2026
Photo Credit: Tom Brown

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: Blessthefall, Orthodox, Buried in Spring
Ticketing Info

Black Flag

Karl Walter, Getty Images
Karl Walter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Tracy Bonham

tracy bonham in 2026
Photo credit: David Young

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 30; Oct. 2; Nov. 13 - 14
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 30th anniversary tour in support of The Burdens of Being Upright
Ticketing Info

Candlebox

candlebox in 2026
Photo Credit: Carlos Novais

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: The Mountain Goats, Sponge, Sweet Water, American Blonde, The Verve Pipe
Ticketing Info

Alice Cooper

Bryan Rolli, Loudwire
Bryan Rolli, Loudwire

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Cradle of Filth

dani filth performing with cradle of filth at 2025 tuska festival at suvilahti
Venla Shalin, Redferns

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 28
Support Acts: Moonspell, Worm, Black Satellite
Ticketing Info

Hypocrisy

hyporcisy in 2026
Reigning Phoenix Music

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Most dates supporting Dimmu Borgir, four dates headlining
Ticketing Info

Imperial Teen

imperial teen in 2026
photo credit: Milan Zrnic

Tour Dates: Aug. 22 - 23; Oct. 14 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: Kids on a Crime Spree
Notes: Select shows supporting Breeders.
Ticketing Info

Narcotic Wasteland

narcotic wasteland in 2026
MDPR

Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 30
Support Acts: Visitant, Monochromatic Black, IATT, Yotuma
Ticketing Info

Neurosis

neurosis in 2026
photos by Bobby Cochran

Tour Dates: July 25 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

the number 12 looks like you
Equal Vision Records

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Blind Equation, Differences
Ticketing Info

Slaughter to Prevail

slaughter to prevail alex terrible
Jim Dyson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: DJ Paul, Rev3rent
Ticketing Info

Soulfly

soulfly in 2026
Nuclear Blast

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Nailbomb, Incite
Ticketing Info

Spite

spite in 2026
PHOTO CREDIT: Olivia Bastone

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 31
Support Acts: Stick to Your Guns, No Cure, Vomit Forth
Ticketing Info

Stray Cats

stray cats in 2026
Photo credit: Suzie Kaplan

Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Sunn O)))

Kyle Gustafson, Getty Images
Kyle Gustafson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Vader

vader in 2025
ArturTarczewski

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27
Support Acts: Jungle Rot, Fleshcrawl, Trash Panda
Ticketing Info

Weedeater

weedeater in 2025
Bryan Greenberg

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Royal Thunder, Zeke, Yes Maam
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 3
Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker

* SEMA Fest is set for another year on Nov. 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 and The Alive
Ticketing Info

* The inaugural Ocean Way festival is set for Sept. 26 and 27 in Santa Monica, California. The event will take place on the shores of Santa Monica Beach with The Killers and Olivia Dean headlining. Jack White, Alvvays, Sublime, Khruangbin, Hiatus Kaiyote and Durand Jones & The Indications are also part of the music weekend.
Ticketing Info

* The inaugural Delta Doom Festival will take over Growler's in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 17. This year's bill features Tommy Stewart's Dyerwulf, Ninjawitch, Red Sun Sermon, Stonewielder and Ponddigger among otehrs.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* Mark Tremonti is bringing back his Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra shows with Frank Sinatra Orchestra members Dec. 16 at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illi., and Dec. 18 at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Fla.
Ticketing Info

* William Shatner will be bringing the metal to Riot Fest in Chicago. The music weekend takes place Sept. 18-20 in Douglass Park in Chicago The exact date of Shatner's performance has not been announced.
Ticketing Info

* Taproot have booked their lone show of 2026 at The Machine Shop in Flint, Mich., on Nov. 7.
Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Black Flag, Candlebox, Cradle of Filth, Hypocrisy, Narcotic Wasteland, Neurosis, Slaughter to Prevail, Soulfly, Spite, The Amity Affliction, Tracy Bonham, Vader, Weedeater
Categories: Concerts, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire