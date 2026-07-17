18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 10-16, 2026)
We're back after a little bit of a lull with 18 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.
If you love your heavy music, you'll be thrilled to know that Cradle of Filth are heading back out this fall on a run that will include support from Moonspell, Worm and Black Satellite.
Slaughter to Prevail are also back out for an extensive fall tour with support from DJ Paul and Rev3rent. Meanwhile, Soulfly are making it a family affair taking with Nailbomb and Incite joining for a fall run.
And as if that weren't enough, we've got Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper adding another leg of Alice's Attic tour dates for the fall.
Plus, this week saw the reveal of the annual SEMA Fest lineup in Las Vegas, Mark Tremonti is planning more "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" shows and legendary actor William Shatner is playing a major fall festival with his new metal band.
Get more details below.
The Amity Affliction
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 28
Support Acts: Blessthefall, Orthodox, Buried in Spring
Ticketing Info
Black Flag
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Tracy Bonham
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - 30; Oct. 2; Nov. 13 - 14
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 30th anniversary tour in support of The Burdens of Being Upright
Ticketing Info
Candlebox
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: The Mountain Goats, Sponge, Sweet Water, American Blonde, The Verve Pipe
Ticketing Info
Alice Cooper
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Cradle of Filth
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Oct. 28
Support Acts: Moonspell, Worm, Black Satellite
Ticketing Info
Hypocrisy
Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Most dates supporting Dimmu Borgir, four dates headlining
Ticketing Info
Imperial Teen
Tour Dates: Aug. 22 - 23; Oct. 14 - Nov. 7
Support Acts: Kids on a Crime Spree
Notes: Select shows supporting Breeders.
Ticketing Info
Narcotic Wasteland
Tour Dates: Aug. 10 - 30
Support Acts: Visitant, Monochromatic Black, IATT, Yotuma
Ticketing Info
Neurosis
Tour Dates: July 25 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Blind Equation, Differences
Ticketing Info
Slaughter to Prevail
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: DJ Paul, Rev3rent
Ticketing Info
Soulfly
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Nailbomb, Incite
Ticketing Info
Spite
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 31
Support Acts: Stick to Your Guns, No Cure, Vomit Forth
Ticketing Info
Stray Cats
Tour Dates: Nov. 9 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Sunn O)))
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Vader
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 27
Support Acts: Jungle Rot, Fleshcrawl, Trash Panda
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Royal Thunder, Zeke, Yes Maam
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* SEMA Fest is set for another year on Nov. 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 and The Alive
Ticketing Info
* The inaugural Ocean Way festival is set for Sept. 26 and 27 in Santa Monica, California. The event will take place on the shores of Santa Monica Beach with The Killers and Olivia Dean headlining. Jack White, Alvvays, Sublime, Khruangbin, Hiatus Kaiyote and Durand Jones & The Indications are also part of the music weekend.
Ticketing Info
* The inaugural Delta Doom Festival will take over Growler's in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 17. This year's bill features Tommy Stewart's Dyerwulf, Ninjawitch, Red Sun Sermon, Stonewielder and Ponddigger among otehrs.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises
* Mark Tremonti is bringing back his Mark Tremonti Sings Sinatra shows with Frank Sinatra Orchestra members Dec. 16 at Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illi., and Dec. 18 at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Fla.
Ticketing Info
* William Shatner will be bringing the metal to Riot Fest in Chicago. The music weekend takes place Sept. 18-20 in Douglass Park in Chicago The exact date of Shatner's performance has not been announced.
Ticketing Info
* Taproot have booked their lone show of 2026 at The Machine Shop in Flint, Mich., on Nov. 7.
Ticketing Info
Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner