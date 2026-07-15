Slaughter to Prevail Vocalist Addresses Backlash Tour Opener Is Getting

Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible has once again expressed his support and understanding for one of the newly announced opening acts on their upcoming tour after fans appeared to bristle at their association with his group.

Earlier this week, Slaughter to Prevail announced a fall trek that will include support from Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul and Rev3rent, with the latter act seemingly receiving some negative response online for signing on to the run.

"This actually bums me out so much. Rev3rent should know better. They are looking for quick growth but doing it in the wrong way. Getting new fans but not the fans you want," shared one person in the comments on the Instagram tour post. "Tells you everything you need to know about [Rev3rent] lmao," shared another. A third offered, "Would prefer rev3rent doesn't perform with Nazis." "Welp there goes the Rev hype," added yet another.

It's not the first time Alex Terrible has faced controversy stemming from a controversial tattoo, which he's since covered up (more details on that further down the page).

What Alex Terrible Said About the Backlash Toward Rev3rent

Shortly after the tour was announced, Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible shared his own thoughts on the situation.

In a post on social media, the vocalist shared, "I remember there was a time when we toured by ourselves and people kept complaining that we didn’t have an opening band. So we started inviting support acts and every single time the same thing happens. Fans of those bands start calling us Nazis and say they don’t want to see their favorite bands touring with us."

READ MORE: Slaughter to Prevail and Behemoth Respond After Their Shows Are Canceled in Turkey

He adds, "That’s why, personally, it’s much easier for me to tour alone, without any support acts, so they don’t have to deal with the backlash or damage to their reputation. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s reputation. So if @rev3rent_ decides not to be part of this tour, I’ll completely understand and wish them nothing but the best. I genuinely like their music and I believe they have a bright future ahead of them."

He concluded, "As for us—a band from Russia with a bad reputation — we’ll keep walking our own difficult path. At least it’s never boring."

At present, the band still remains on the bill despite the backlash.

What Alex Terrible Has Said in the Past About Backlash to Other Bands Who Tour With Them

If this scenario feels familiar, it's because it also happened back in 2025 when Slaughter to Prevail announced plans for an early 2026 tour run in Europe with support from Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus. According to Terrible, both bands had received "hate messages" as a result of taking the opening spots on Slaughter to Prevail's Euro run.

"They're mad about our own headline tour," said Terrible at the time. "Listen, I grew up with Suicide Silence's music and never imagined they will open for my band. To be honest, I still don't know how to react to this and for me personally, I prefer touring without any support bands. Just us."

He added, "We did it a lot of times already and we sell out big venues, which is very, very good. But people always complained it was just us and they want more. Well, our team worked it out and asked sick bands to tour with us and now people complain that this band is touring with us, 'cause of us, on our own tour."

Why Are People Calling Out Support Bands for Slaughter to Prevail?

Terrible's prior ties to far-right groups, as well as his black sun tattoo, have raised concerns in the past. In April of 2024, the vocalist addressed some of these concerns during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast.

The Black Sun is a symbol that was popularized in Nazi Germany, and while Terrible acknowledged this, he asserted that he got the tattoo because he was interested in "esoteric and fucking philosophy stuff" at one point.

He also touched a bit on the people he used to hang out with in Russia that started "to do like gang shit, fucking dirty stuff."

"I was hanging out with these guys and these guys obviously were right-wing guys. But it's not like Nazis or fucking racist they just fucking do this stuff, right[wing] stuff. Some of them being fucking racist, all this shit, I don't give a fuck. Fair enough to them, I don't judge people, I don't give a shit," he said.

He admitted that later on, he realized that lifestyle wasn't good for him or his career and assured that he's changed since those days.

Terrible has also been accused of making anti-trans and other controversial comments in the past.

Where Are Slaughter to Prevail Touring in Fall 2026?

The band revealed that their tour run will kick off Sept. 10 in Houston with shows booked through Nov. 23 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Tickets for the following dates are on sale July 17.

Slaughter to Prevail 2026 Fall Tour

Sept. 10 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 11 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

Sept. 12 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sept. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 15 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater

Sept. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Soma

Oct. 2 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 9 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 11 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest

Nov. 10 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 11 – Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 13 – Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 14 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 15 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Nov. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Toronto

Nov. 18 – Ottawa, Ontario @ History

Nov. 20 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagle Club

Nov. 21 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Megacorp Pavilion

Nov. 23 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.