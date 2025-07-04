7 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 27-July 3, 2025
We've got a light load of new rock and metal tours to announce in this holiday week. There are seven new rounds of dates that have been announced, along with a strong collection of specialty shows and a few festival updates as well.
Leading the way this week, Slaughter to Prevail have announced a handful of headline dates that are doubling as Russian Grizzly in America album release celebrations. The shows come amidst a larger tour schedule for the band in the remainder of the year.
Meanwhile, Foreigner, who have squashed the idea of this being a farewell tour amidst finding a replacement for retiring vocalist Kelly Hansen, have announced a handful of December dates that will also include the group's original singer Lou Gramm.
Elsewhere this week, Dropkick Murphys and God Forbid announced special one-off performances, while the Flyover Fest lineup was also revealed.
Check out the tour and festival announcements from the last seven days below.
Cody Parks and The Dirty South
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 1; Aug. 15 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: Austin Martin and the Herd, Charlie Farley
Foreigner
Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Original singer Lou Gramm will be featured on these dates.
Head Automatica
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 6
Support Acts: A Lot Like Birds, Mella
Imminent Sonic Destruction
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Primer 55
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 25th Anniversary Celebration
Uli Jon Roth
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Slaughter to Prevail
Tour Dates: July 20 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Russian Grizzly in America Album Release Celebrations
Also of Note:
* The BeachLife Festival has announced that the 2026 edition will take place the weekend of May 1-3 in Redondo Beach, Calif.
* Dropkick Murphys have announced a free album release show scheduled for July 12 at the Quincy Town Center Quincy, Mass. The show comes in support of the group's for the people album.
* God Forbid will play their fourth studio album, IV: Constitution of Treason, in full for its 20th anniversary at AMH in Amityville, N.Y. on Sept. 21.
* Marilyn Manson, Falling in Reverse, Slaughter to Prevail, Shinedown, While She Sleeps, Hanabie and Fit for an Autopsy have been booked for Knotfest Mexico, which is set for Dec. 6 at Explanada del Estadio Banortre in Mexico City.
* The lineup for the 2025 Flyover Fest taking place Nov. 8 and 9 at the OKC Farmers Market in Oklahoma City has been revealed. Cold World, Fiddlehead, Peeling Flesh, End It, Sanction, Judge, Xiabalba, Gridiron, Big Boy, Candy, Hold My Own and more are taking part.
* Malevolence have announced that they've bowed out of the 2025 Summer Slaughter tour, citing "unforeseen personal circumstances."
