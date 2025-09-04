Legendary Rock Band Makes Offer to Be Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce’s Wedding Band

When pop star Taylor Swift and NFL champion tight end Travis Kelce eventually wed, it's quite possible that the members of Foreigner will be there.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group used their social media to extend a formal offer to serve as the wedding band for the upcoming nuptials between the celebrity power couple.

What Did Foreigner Say to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Through the use of their Instagram account, the band issued a statement in which the formally offered to be the wedding band for the joyous occasion for Swift and Kelce.

Captioned "An open letter to @taylorswift and @killatrav…," their offer was as follows:

Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out ... And now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner

One thing however was not clear — which members of the band would be there. Foreigner recently revealed that their farewell touring was no longer a farewell as singer Kelly Hansen was stepping down from band while singer Luis Maldonado was coming on board as his replacement. The two singers have shared the stage this year helping ease the transition. The group has also played select dates with original singer Lou Gramm on board as well.

Foreigner's longest tenured member — guitarist, keyboardist and singer Mick Jones — has also mostly stepped away from performing while dealing with Parkinson's Disease.

What Fans Were Saying About Foreigner's Wedding Offer

It was a pretty split response after the band posted their "formal offer" to play the Kelce-Swift wedding.

"Y'all are too cool for them. C'mon," wrote one commenter on the post. "Don't reduce yourself to this," added another. "It's not too late to delete this nonsense," added a third.

But for all those hating on the idea, others found it cute and thought it was great and sincere.

"Wow this is amazing, what a gift!!! Hope they accept!! I definitely would," shared one person in the comments. "Oh my goodness please do this y’all," added another. "Hate makes people ugly. I love this post as a fan from both. Make love, not war," added a third. Yet another person responded, "Everyone in these comments needs to chill out taylor hate is sooo forced."

What Might Foreigner Play at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding?

While the band did not speculate on what they would play for the couple if taken up on the offer, we have a few suggestions.

As nodded to in their offer, "I Want to Know What Love Is" would be an excellent slow dance choice, while "Waiting for a Girl Like You" has long been one of their most popular ballads. The veteran rockers could also serve up "I Don't Want to Live Without You."

But as weddings are also an upbeat occasion and we've seen Travis Kelce stepping up to the mic for fun on multiple occasions, we could see the groom belting out "Hot Blooded" or getting into "Juke Box Hero" along with the band. The hits are plentiful. They're a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band for a reason. So the happy couple would likely have no problem picking from the band's catalog.

Taylor Swift, who has had a number of high profile romantic relationships, first started dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in 2023. Her appearances at his football games caused quite the media stir while Kelce attended several of her concerts on the Eras tour.

Just last month, Swift and Kelce shared the news that they had gotten engaged in an Instagram post. Kelce was seen down on his knee proposing to Swift amongst a woodsy setting filled with flowers.