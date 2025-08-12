If his social media is any indication, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler may be one of the best metal grandpas around, helping to promote a new song by the granddaughter he once took to a Taylor Swift concert.

Geezer Butler's Granddaughter Debuts Music Video

A post made on Butler's official Facebook on Tuesday (Aug. 12) shared a link to a video for a dreamy indie pop song by 15-year-old Carolina Chase called "the flowers."

Chase is one of Butler's grandchildren.

"I know...you'll have to copy & paste but worth the effort," Butler wrote on his Facebook, which has more than 360,000 followers. "This is my granddaughter's first video."

Getting the thumbs up from grandpa certainly helped, as Carolina's YouTube page was flooded with comments from Sabbath fans.

"Geezer sent me. Nice work, Carolina!" one comment reads.

Others may have been expecting something closer to Sabbath when they clicked the link, but were pleasantly surprised once they heard Carolina's song.

"It took me by surprise, because I was just following Geezer's advice, but I'm happy I came here. Keep up the great work!" Carsten Braun wrote.

Carolina Chase, "the flowers"

Geezer Once Took Carolina To See Taylor Swift

It's no coincidence that you may hear a little bit of Taylor Swift's influence coming through in Carolina's music.

Butler and his wife, Gloria, have become somewhat of a fixture at concert venues around Las Vegas. The couple split their time living between Nevada and Utah.

In 2023, Butler shared a photo of Gloria and their grandchildren, including Carolina, attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

Geezer and Gloria have also stepped out to see the Rolling Stones and U2 during each of the bands' tour stops in the city.

Most recently, he shared a backstage photo he took with members of the Backstreet Boys after attending one of the shows that was part of their residency at Sphere Las Vegas.