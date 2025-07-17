See a Close-Up of the Cake Geezer Butler Gave Ozzy Osbourne at End of Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show

See a close-up shot of the cake Geezer Butler gave Ozzy Osbourne at the end of Black Sabbath's "Back to the Beginning" farewell show earlier this month.

The day featured performances from a long list of bands and musicians that have been inspired by the music of Osbourne and Sabbath, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Alice In Chains, Tool and many others.

The show not only served as the final Black Sabbath performance ever, but Osbourne's last as well, as the legendary rocker has been battling numerous health issues over the last few years including Parkinson's disease.

Alongside Zakk Wylde, Tommy Clufetos, Adam Wakeman and Mike Inez, Osbourne performed some of the biggest hits of his solo career, such as "Mr. Crowley," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train." Just a little while later, he sang another four tracks with his Sabbath bandmates to close out the night.

After the band concluded their set, Geezer gifted a cake to Osbourne onstage. Fans who watched the concert via livestream didn't see this, as the camera cut to a shot of the whole stadium while the fireworks blew off.

Osbourne has shared a lot of behind-the-scenes photos on his social media accounts since the show finished, and most recently uploaded a close-up of the cake he was given by Butler.

The cake has a very detailed portrait of Osbourne on top, with his name written in his signature font underneath and the words "The Final" at the bottom. See the photo below.

The "Back to the Beginning" concert raised more than $190 million for charity, setting the record for the highest-grossing charity show of all time. The funds will benefit organizations including Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's.

Way to end a career on a high note.