Geezer Butler Snaps Pic With Backstreet Boys in Las Vegas Right After His Birthday

Before you ask, no, Geezer Butler isn't the newest member of the Backstreet Boys.

The Black Sabbath bass player did, however, meet up with the band just days after celebrating his 76th birthday.

Why Was Geezer Butler With The Backstreet Boys?

Butler recently took to Instagram, where he discussed attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas. The group is currently in the middle of its summer residency, Into The Millennium, at Sphere Las Vegas.

Butler shared a photo he took with the Backstreet Boys backstage with the message:

Thanks for letting me audition, but after much consideration I decided to stick with bass guitar (kidding).Great show last night, though.

The Sabbath bassist, who splits time living in both Nevada and Utah, attended the Backstreet Boys show on July 20. He turned 76 years old on July 17.

"Thanks for coming, man!" the Backstreet Boys responded on Butler's photo.

Geezer Butler Becoming Fixture At Vegas Concerts

Even before Sabbath's farewell Back to the Beginning show on July 5, Butler had been keeping a fairly heavy schedule, attending concerts and Raiders football games in Vegas. And the Backstreet Boys were far from the first pop act he's seen live in recent years.

Butler previously posted photos on Instagram from the night he and his wife, Gloria, took their grandchildren to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Allegiant Stadium.

He was also in the crowd when the Rolling Stones played the same stadium last year and during one of U2's shows that was part of their residency at Sphere Las Vegas that ran from September 2023 through March 2024.

Butler has been fairly mum on his plans following Back to the Beginning. For those who may have missed the epic farewell for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, a concert film featuring performances and backstage footage is in the works with a planned release sometime in 2026.