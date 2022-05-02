Korn Embrace Inner Backstreet Boys for Music Video Shoot, Nick Carter Responds

Korn has blessed their fans and TikTok followers by posting a clip of the band jamming out to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. The video was posted to the group’s TikTok page with the caption, “I never wanna hear you say… ‘Worst Is On Its Way.’”

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter even responded on his own TikTok page with a duet showing him wearing a blue wig and eyeliner with the caption, "Can someone please tell me how to do the hair and makeup?"

The clip comes from Korn's video shoot for “Worst Is On Its Way” from their new album Requiem, which was released back in February and featured popular tracks such as "Start the Healing" and "Forgotten."

The nu-metal icons can be seen decked out in all-white outfits reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys in the “I Want It That Way” video and the cover of their monumental 1999 album Millennium, which has sold a total of 24 million copies worldwide. The now-iconic music video has amassed over a billion views on YouTube and has been synonymous with the group since its release.

Likely noticing the similarities in attire, the band began to sing along to the boy band's best-selling single.

While Korn may look like they are trying to emulate the popular boy band it’s obvious the clothing was just a funny coincidence, as the band can be seen mumbling through the song only really knowing the chorus.

Tribute or not, the video provided the rock world with a hilarious showing that even one of rock’s most dark and serious bands can let loose once in a while and have a little fun in the process.

Korn will be embarking on a tour in support of Requiem with Evanescence this summer, the first time the two will be touring together since 2007 when Korn was supporting their untitled record and Evanescence was supporting The Open Door.

Check out the hilarious TikTok as well as Nick Carter's response below.

Korn, "Worst Is On Its Way" Video

Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way" Video