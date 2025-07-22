Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Issues First Statement on Death of Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has now followed Tony Iommi with his first comments on the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

In a posting shared through his Instagram, the legendary Black Sabbath bassist thanked Osbourne for "all those years" of "great fun," and shared his appreciation for getting to do it "one last time."

Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.

What Tony Iommi Said About Ozzy Osbourne

Just shortly ahead of Geezer Butler's comments, guitarist Tony Iommi addressed the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

In his statement shared through Instagram, Iommi commented as follows:

I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony

Black Sabbath's Final Farewell

The July 5 Back to the Beginning celebration at the Aston Villa venue in Birmingham, England was a star-studded event with acts such as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns and Roses, Halestorm and more paying tribute to Ozzy and Sabbath throughout the day.

But the big finish started with a five-song solo set from Ozzy that featured the songs "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

After that, Ozzy was joined onstage by his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The band's final performance included Ozzy and his Sabbath bandmates performing a four-song set that included "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."