Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76 – Rockers Pay Tribute
The music world is in mourning after the death of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, just weeks after he made his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert with Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family said in a statement on Tuesday (July 22). "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."
Health problems plagued Osbourne over his last several years. In late 2018, he suffered a serious cut on his thumb that the rocker said caused it to swell to “the size of a fuckin’ light bulb.” He was diagnosed with staph infections in his hand and underwent emergency surgery to prevent further damage and potential death. The infliction caused him to postpone several shows.
After seemingly recovering from the injury, a reenergized Osbourne announced additional dates to his No More Tours 2 farewell tour. Unfortunately, this upswing was short-lived. In January 2019, Osbourne was forced to postpone U.K. and European tour dates due to an upper respiratory infection. That eventually led to another hospital stay.
News of Osbourne's death began to reverberate through the rock and metal community on Tuesday afternoon with many sharing their admiration, respect and love for the legendary icon that was born John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne in 1948.
READ MORE: Ozzy + Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Sets Record
One of the first to chime in was Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn, who noted, "Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Ozzy. Both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne band are more of an influence on my singing, lyrics, songwriting, guitar playing than words can even speak. I love you Ozzy. Rest in power to the greatest to ever do it."
Tom Morello, who recently served as musical director on the Back to the Beginning show, offered a more succinct tribute that sums up what many are feeling, "God bless you Ozzy."
Black Sabbath meanwhile offered up the simple mantra, "Ozzy forever."
Below you'll find a collection of responses from the music and entertainment community as a whole, with artists paying tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. We'll continue to add to the post throughout the day as more reactions come in.
Black Sabbath
Metallica
Robb Flynn (Machine Head)
David Draiman (Disturbed)
Pantera
Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)
Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth)
Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day)
Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)
Rob Zombie
David Ellefson
Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down)
Matt Heafy (Trivium)
Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)
John 5
Ice-T (Body Count)
Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil)
Kiko Loureiro (Ex-Megadeth)
Roy Mayorga (Ministry)
Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste)
John Hoffman (Primus)
Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies)
Paul Bostaph (Slayer)
Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall)
Matt Pinfield (Radio + TV Personality)
Eddie Trunk (Radio + TV Personality)
Flavor Flav (Public Enemy)
Mark Morton (Lamb of God)
Yungblud
Pearl Jam
Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)
Sammy Hagar
Rex Brown (Pantera)
Charlie Benante (Anthrax / Pantera)
Billy Idol
Alex Skolnick (Testament)
Brian May (Queen)
Gavin Rossdale (Bush)
Ace Frehley
Mikkey Dee (Scorpions)
Bullet for My Valentine
Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)
Clint Lowery (Sevendust)
Adam Gontier (Three Days Grace)
Ray Luzier (Korn)
Steel Panther
Sanguisugabogg
Richie Kotzen
Lacuna Coil
The Black Dahlia Murder
God Forbid / Doc Coyle
Josh Bernstein (TV Personality)
Allison Hagendorf (Radio Personality)
Danny Wimmer Presents (Concert Promoters)
Bam Margera (TV Personality)
Jim Florentine (TV Personality)
Ozzfest / Whisky a Go Go
Marshall Amps
William DuVall (Alice in Chains)
Joe Hottinger (Halestorm)
Rival Sons
Smashing Pumpkins
Michael Anthony
Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)
Slipknot
Brian “Head” Welch (Korn)
Soundgarden
Matt Cameron (Soundgarden)
Richard Patrick (Filter)
Scott Stevens (Exies)
Powerwolf
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)
Seputura
Hinder
Jason Hook (Flat Black)
Nonpiont
Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)
Alien Ant Farm
Joe Bonamassa
Queensryche
Shadows Fall
Chris Jericho (Fozzy)
Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine)
Helloween
Warrant
Tetrarch
Within Temptation
Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns)
Rob Caggiano
Revel Ian
Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators)
Billy Graziedei (Biohazard)
Ola Englund (The Haunted)
Aborted
Chris Holmes (Mean Man)
Category 7
Caity Babs (Radio / TV Personality)
Riki Rachtman (Radio Personality)
Musicians Institute
Rainbow Bar and Grill (Hollywood)
Lamb of God
Scott Ian (Anthrax)
Frank Bello (Anthrax)
Anthrax
Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)
Tommy Lee (Motley Crue)
Aerosmith
Judas Priest
Gus G
Avatar
Eloy Casagrande (Slipknot)
Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)
Evanescence
Exodus
Volbeat
AC/DC
Dan Donegan (Disturbed)
Juliette Lewis
Cory Marks
The Recording Academy
Ibanez Guitars
Rockers We've Lost in 2025
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire