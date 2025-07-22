Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76 – Rockers Pay Tribute

The music world is in mourning after the death of metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, just weeks after he made his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert with Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," his family said in a statement on Tuesday (July 22). "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

Health problems plagued Osbourne over his last several years. In late 2018, he suffered a serious cut on his thumb that the rocker said caused it to swell to “the size of a fuckin’ light bulb.” He was diagnosed with staph infections in his hand and underwent emergency surgery to prevent further damage and potential death. The infliction caused him to postpone several shows.

After seemingly recovering from the injury, a reenergized Osbourne announced additional dates to his No More Tours 2 farewell tour. Unfortunately, this upswing was short-lived. In January 2019, Osbourne was forced to postpone U.K. and European tour dates due to an upper respiratory infection. That eventually led to another hospital stay.

News of Osbourne's death began to reverberate through the rock and metal community on Tuesday afternoon with many sharing their admiration, respect and love for the legendary icon that was born John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne in 1948.

One of the first to chime in was Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn, who noted, "Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Ozzy. Both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne band are more of an influence on my singing, lyrics, songwriting, guitar playing than words can even speak. I love you Ozzy. Rest in power to the greatest to ever do it."

Tom Morello, who recently served as musical director on the Back to the Beginning show, offered a more succinct tribute that sums up what many are feeling, "God bless you Ozzy."

Black Sabbath meanwhile offered up the simple mantra, "Ozzy forever."

Below you'll find a collection of responses from the music and entertainment community as a whole, with artists paying tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. We'll continue to add to the post throughout the day as more reactions come in.

Black Sabbath

Metallica

Robb Flynn (Machine Head)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Pantera

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth)

Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day)

Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)

Rob Zombie

David Ellefson

Shavo Odadjian (System of a Down)

Matt Heafy (Trivium)

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

John 5

Ice-T (Body Count)

Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil)

Kiko Loureiro (Ex-Megadeth)

Roy Mayorga (Ministry)

Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste)

John Hoffman (Primus)

Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies)

Paul Bostaph (Slayer)

Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall)

Matt Pinfield (Radio + TV Personality)

Eddie Trunk (Radio + TV Personality)

Flavor Flav (Public Enemy)

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Yungblud

Pearl Jam

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)

Sammy Hagar

Rex Brown (Pantera)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax / Pantera)

Billy Idol

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Brian May (Queen)

Gavin Rossdale (Bush)

Ace Frehley

Mikkey Dee (Scorpions)

Bullet for My Valentine

Lajon Witherspoon (Sevendust)

Clint Lowery (Sevendust)

Adam Gontier (Three Days Grace)

Ray Luzier (Korn)

Steel Panther

Sanguisugabogg

Richie Kotzen

Lacuna Coil

The Black Dahlia Murder

God Forbid / Doc Coyle

Josh Bernstein (TV Personality)

Allison Hagendorf (Radio Personality)

Danny Wimmer Presents (Concert Promoters)

Bam Margera (TV Personality)

Jim Florentine (TV Personality)

Ozzfest / Whisky a Go Go

Marshall Amps

William DuVall (Alice in Chains)

Joe Hottinger (Halestorm)

Rival Sons

Smashing Pumpkins

Michael Anthony

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Slipknot

Brian “Head” Welch (Korn)

Soundgarden

Matt Cameron (Soundgarden)

Richard Patrick (Filter)

Scott Stevens (Exies)

Powerwolf

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

Seputura

Hinder

Jason Hook (Flat Black)

Nonpiont

Tony Palermo (Papa Roach)

Alien Ant Farm

Joe Bonamassa

Queensryche

Shadows Fall

Chris Jericho (Fozzy)

Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine)

Helloween

Warrant

Tetrarch

Within Temptation

Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns)

Rob Caggiano

Revel Ian

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators)

Billy Graziedei (Biohazard)

Ola Englund (The Haunted)

Aborted

Chris Holmes (Mean Man)

Category 7

Caity Babs (Radio / TV Personality)

Riki Rachtman (Radio Personality)

Musicians Institute

Rainbow Bar and Grill (Hollywood)

Lamb of God

Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Anthrax

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)

Tommy Lee (Motley Crue)

Aerosmith

Judas Priest

Gus G

Avatar

Eloy Casagrande (Slipknot)

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Evanescence

Exodus

Volbeat

AC/DC

Dan Donegan (Disturbed)

Juliette Lewis

Cory Marks

The Recording Academy

Ibanez Guitars