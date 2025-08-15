12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 8-14, 2025)
After a light week last week, things picked up a bit with 12 new rock and metal tours announced over the past week.
Leading the way is the first ever performances for the masked mystery band President in the U.S. The group will play their initial "rallies" in December in both New York and Los Angeles before meeting up with Architects for dates in Australia and Europe to finish out 2025 and start 2026.
We also got a big tour announcement this week from Memphis May Fire. They've put together an impressive lineup that features Rain City Drive, Nevertel and If Not for Me all hitting the road in November and December.
The other big "announce" this week is that the sideshows have been announced for those heading to Las Vegas for When We Were Young weekend. Taking Back Sunday, Ice Nine Kills, Story of the Year, The Story So Far and Emo Nite Brooklyn will make the most of their Vegas visit with special local appearances beyond their WWWY appearances the weekend of Oct. 17-19.
Get all the big concert and tour announcements from the past seven days below.
Adamantis
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - 30
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cro-Mags
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 27
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Crypta
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Oct. 7
Supporting Acts: Claustrofobia
Ticketing Info
Foreigner
Tour Dates: March 6 - 22
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Notes: This will be an orchestral tour.
Ticketing Info
Haggus
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 13
Supporting Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
The Home Team
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 6
Supporting Acts: Arrows in Action, Makari
Ticketing Info
Memphis May Fire
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 16
Supporting Acts: Rain City Drive, Nevertel, If Not for Me
Ticketing Info
President
Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 8
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Shiner
Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 15
Supporting Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Small Town Titans
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 22
Supporting Acts: Cody Jasper
Ticketing Info
Wardruna
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Supporting Acts: Chelsea Wolfe
Ticketing Info
Weedeater
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Nov. 12
Supporting Acts: Thao and The Whores, King Parrot, Bonginator, Yes Ma'am, Left Lane Cruiser, Adam Faucett plus some dates where Weedeater support Acid Bath and Baroness.
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival News
When We Were Young Sideshows
The sideshows have now been announced for the week surrounding the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.
Among the shows are Taking Back Sunday with letlive. and Straylight Run on Oct. 17 at Fountainbleau, Ice Nine Kills with The Plot in You on Oct. 17 at the Pearl Concert Theatre at the Palms Casino Resort, Story of the Year and The Cab with support from The Rocket Summer and Her Leather Jacket at Brooklyn Bowl on Oct. 17, The Story So Far with Sunami and Set Your Goals at Area15 on Oct. 17 and Emo Nite Brooklyn on Oct. 18 and 19 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.
Ticketing Info
