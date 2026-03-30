Masked Mystery Band President Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour

The masked mystery band and viral 2025 sensation President have taken the next step in their career with their first-ever North American headline tour. The band has been building their fanbase on treks with Architects and Bad Omens over the past year, but now are stepping up to lead their own run with Cenobia and Showing Teeth providing support on select dates.

Where Are President Playing on Their 2026 North American Headline Tour?

The trek gets underway on Sept. 4 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will start off in the midwest heading east and down to the southern U.S. before crossing back across the country to conclude their run Oct. 14 in Dallas, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below.

READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026

President 2026 Headline Tour With Cenobia + Showing Teeth

Sept. 4 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Sept. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sept. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 12 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 16 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 19 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Sept. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground (only Cenobia)

Sept. 22 — Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Warehouse On Broadway

Sept. 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

Sept. 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Sept. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 1 — Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre

Oct. 6 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Oct. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

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How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale in select venues beginning on Thursday, April 2 at 10AM local time. The general onsale begins on Friday, April 3 at 10AM local time via the band's website.

As for the presale, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, April 2 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

What Are President Up to in 2026?

After 2025's breakout King of Terrors EP, the band has been working on their debut full-length album. While no official release date has been announced, the group has already graced fans with a pair of new songs in 2026. "Angel Wings" arrived in February, while "Mercy" was issued just last week.

See 2026's Most Anticipated Rock and Metal Albums below.