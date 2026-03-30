Masked Mystery Band President Announce First Ever North American Headline Tour
The masked mystery band and viral 2025 sensation President have taken the next step in their career with their first-ever North American headline tour. The band has been building their fanbase on treks with Architects and Bad Omens over the past year, but now are stepping up to lead their own run with Cenobia and Showing Teeth providing support on select dates.
Where Are President Playing on Their 2026 North American Headline Tour?
The trek gets underway on Sept. 4 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will start off in the midwest heading east and down to the southern U.S. before crossing back across the country to conclude their run Oct. 14 in Dallas, Texas. All dates, cities and venues can be seen below.
READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026
President 2026 Headline Tour With Cenobia + Showing Teeth
Sept. 4 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 5 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Sept. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
Sept. 11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Sept. 12 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Sept. 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Sept. 16 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 19 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Sept. 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground (only Cenobia)
Sept. 22 — Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 23 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Sept. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Warehouse On Broadway
Sept. 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
Sept. 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Sept. 29 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 1 — Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Oct. 2 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre
Oct. 6 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 7 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Oct. 14 — Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale in select venues beginning on Thursday, April 2 at 10AM local time. The general onsale begins on Friday, April 3 at 10AM local time via the band's website.
As for the presale, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, April 2 at 10AM local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
What Are President Up to in 2026?
After 2025's breakout King of Terrors EP, the band has been working on their debut full-length album. While no official release date has been announced, the group has already graced fans with a pair of new songs in 2026. "Angel Wings" arrived in February, while "Mercy" was issued just last week.
See 2026's Most Anticipated Rock and Metal Albums below.
The 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 2020s (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff