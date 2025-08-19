If you're a rock and metal fan and in need of some new home decor, these 11 album covers would look perfect hanging on your bathroom wall!

Sure, some of these are quite extreme — so extreme that a pointy dagger sticking up from a toilet (as seen on the artwork Metallica had originally hoped to use for their first album) doesn't even encroach that territory.

In the mix, of course, are some classics, such as the others seen above — Foreigner's Head Games (which came with a bit of controversy of the artwork) and The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet (which looks like your standard grime-caked dive bar bathroom).

When decorating your living space, the bedroom and living room are probably the areas that are most representative of yourself and your love of music. You might even have some of these records in your collection, so feel free to keep the LP in the sleeve so you can still play it, but put that record jacket in a frame and on the bathroom wall where it belongs!

And if you're thinking, "That's just gross — I don't want toilets on my wall," don't worry. Not every album cover you'll see below features a toilet. There's still the shower ...and something much, much worse than a battle-tested crapper.

Scroll onward for some interior design inspiration on your terms and don't piss away the opportunity to transform one of the most necessary rooms where you live.

Rock + Metal Albums Covers That Are Perfect Bathroom Wall Decor Put these album covers on your bathroom wall! It's a real commitment to showing off how much you love rock and metal. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

