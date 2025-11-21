As we head into a holiday week, there's a wealth of new tours to consider for your Black Friday shopping. In fact, we've got 18 new rock and metal tours to share, along with several new festival announcements as well.

Leading the way, the mighty Motley Crue will be revisiting the glory of their Carnival of Sins tour by celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026. Tesla and Extreme will be joining in the fun.

Lamb of God have put together a killer package with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for an Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg joining in as a contender for heaviest bill of the year.

And then you have metalcore vets The Devil Wears Prada taking out Four Year Strong, Split Chain and I Promised The World for a spring tour run.

This week also saw the full reveal of the Welcome to Rockville festival, the announcement of the 2026 Kilby Block Party and two newly announced My Chemical Romance Halloween shows for 2026.

Angel Du$t

angel dust in 2025 Elyze Reinhart / Let's Go Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - April 6

Support Acts: Crown of Thornz, Death Threat, Negative Approach, Midrift, Big Boy, Home Front, Beton Arme, Outta Pocket, Bad Beat, Combust, Jivebomb, Odd Man Out, Leave No Doubt, Love Sick, Vanity

Ticketing Info

belphegor in 2025 Photo by: Afra Catharina loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 10

Support Acts: Incantation, Hate, Narcotic Wasteland

Ticketing Info

bleed from within in 2025 Nuclear Blast loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7

Support Acts: Sylosis, Great American Ghosts, Life Cycles

Ticketing Info

coroner in 2025 Photo by Manuel Schütz loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 22

Support Acts: Heathen

Ticketing Info

dayseeker in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Max Baxter loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - 30

Support Acts: Northlane, Wind Walkers, Sace6

Ticketing Info

the devil wears prada in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Wyatt Clough loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 12

Support Acts: Four Year Strong, Split Chain, I Promised The World

Ticketing Info

Eidola

eidola in 2025 Photo credit: Paris Arianna loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - March 28

Support Acts: Nerv, Astronoia

Ticketing Info

Emperor Mark Horton, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 12

Support Acts: Blood Incantation

Ticketing Info

Fleshwater

fleshwater in 2025 Photo by Akash Wadhwani loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - 13

Support Acts: Jarhead Fertilizer, Tarantula

Ticketing Info

lynyrd skynyrd and foreigner in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 29

Support Acts: Six Gun Sally

Ticketing Info

Gogol Bordello

gogol bordello in 2025 Photo Credit: Emanuela Giurano loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 27 - March 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

goo goo dolls in 2025 Photo credit: Michael Zamora/NPR loading...

Tour Dates: May 15 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Theatre

Ticketing Info

Internal Bleeding

internal bleeding in 2025 photo by Paul McNeill loading...

Tour Dates: March 13 - 15

Support Acts: Brick By Brick

Ticketing Info

lamb of god in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 26

Support Acts: Kublai Khan TX, Fit for an Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg

Ticketing Info

magnolia park in 2025 Photo Credit: Nick Fancher loading...

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 14

Support Acts: Sillygoose, Pinknoise, Downswing

Ticketing Info

motley crue in 2025 Ross Halfin loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - Sept. 28

Support Acts: Tesla, Extreme

Notes: Band's 45th anniversary

Ticketing Info

weird al yankovic in 2025 Photo Credit: Robyn Van Swank loading...

Tour Dates: May 26 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Puddles Pity Party

Ticketing Info

zz top in 2023 Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images loading...

* The full Welcome to Rockville lineup was finally revealed this week featuring headliners Guns N' Roses, My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon. Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Staind, Turnstile, The Offspring, Parkway Drive, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Rise Against and Yellowcard are also among those playing at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., the weekend of May 7-10

Ticketing Info

* Turnstile join fellow headliners The XX and Lorde at the 2026 Kilby Rock Party May 15-17, 2026 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other top acts include Hayley Williams, Modest Mouse, Blood Orange, Father John Misty, The Last Dinner Party, American Football and others.

Ticketing Info

* Shinedown, Creed and Carrie Underwood will perform shows Sept. 4-6 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa as part of the 2026 Velocity Festival.

Ticketing Info

* Sixteen Horsepower, Enslaved, Baroness, Yob and more have signed on for Fire in the Mountains at the Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, Mont., the weekend of July 23-26, 2026.

Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee Metal Fest is starting to take shape for 2026, with the reunited Acid Bath now set to join the bill. The festival will take place June 5-7, with a June 4 pre-party at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

Ticketing Info

* The fourth annual CLE Mosh is set for Dec. 13 at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland. This year's lineup features Deadlands, Face Yourself, Resistor, Lie in Wait, Manfish, Lonewolf and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 edition of Riverfront Revolt is set for Jan. 23-24 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. 311, Lit and Sick Puppies will perform the opening night, while Chevelle, Of Mice & Men, a still to be revealed act and Amira Elfeky will perform on the second night.

Ticketing Info

* My Chemical Romance have announced a pair of Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles on Oct. 30-31 in 2026. The Used will open the first night, while Thrice is set to open the Halloween show.

Ticketing Info