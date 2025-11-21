18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 14-20, 2025)

Gabe Ginsberg / Anthony Devlin / Medios y Media, Getty Images

As we head into a holiday week, there's a wealth of new tours to consider for your Black Friday shopping. In fact, we've got 18 new rock and metal tours to share, along with several new festival announcements as well.

Leading the way, the mighty Motley Crue will be revisiting the glory of their Carnival of Sins tour by celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026. Tesla and Extreme will be joining in the fun.

Lamb of God have put together a killer package with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for an Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg joining in as a contender for heaviest bill of the year.

And then you have metalcore vets The Devil Wears Prada taking out Four Year Strong, Split Chain and I Promised The World for a spring tour run.

This week also saw the full reveal of the Welcome to Rockville festival, the announcement of the 2026 Kilby Block Party and two newly announced My Chemical Romance Halloween shows for 2026.

Angel Du$t

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - April 6
Support Acts: Crown of Thornz, Death Threat, Negative Approach, Midrift, Big Boy, Home Front, Beton Arme, Outta Pocket, Bad Beat, Combust, Jivebomb, Odd Man Out, Leave No Doubt, Love Sick, Vanity
Ticketing Info

Belphegor

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 10
Support Acts: Incantation, Hate, Narcotic Wasteland
Ticketing Info

Bleed From Within

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 7
Support Acts: Sylosis, Great American Ghosts, Life Cycles
Ticketing Info

Coroner

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - 22
Support Acts: Heathen
Ticketing Info

Dayseeker

Tour Dates: May 1 - 30
Support Acts: Northlane, Wind Walkers, Sace6
Ticketing Info

The Devil Wears Prada

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 12
Support Acts: Four Year Strong, Split Chain, I Promised The World
Ticketing Info

Eidola

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - March 28
Support Acts: Nerv, Astronoia
Ticketing Info

Emperor

Tour Dates: March 27 - April 12
Support Acts: Blood Incantation
Ticketing Info

Fleshwater

Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - 13
Support Acts: Jarhead Fertilizer, Tarantula
Ticketing Info

Foreigner / Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: Six Gun Sally
Ticketing Info

Gogol Bordello

Tour Dates: Dec. 27 - March 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Goo Goo Dolls

Tour Dates: May 15 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Theatre
Ticketing Info

Internal Bleeding

Tour Dates: March 13 - 15
Support Acts: Brick By Brick
Ticketing Info

Lamb of God

Tour Dates: March 17 - April 26
Support Acts: Kublai Khan TX, Fit for an Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg
Ticketing Info

Magnolia Park

Tour Dates: April 2 - May 14
Support Acts: Sillygoose, Pinknoise, Downswing
Ticketing Info

Motley Crue

Tour Dates: July 17 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: Tesla, Extreme
Notes: Band's 45th anniversary
Ticketing Info

Weird Al Yankovic

Tour Dates: May 26 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Puddles Pity Party
Ticketing Info

ZZ Top / Dwight Yoakam

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

* The full Welcome to Rockville lineup was finally revealed this week featuring headliners Guns N' Roses, My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon. Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Staind, Turnstile, The Offspring, Parkway Drive, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Rise Against and Yellowcard are also among those playing at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., the weekend of May 7-10
Ticketing Info

* Turnstile join fellow headliners The XX and Lorde at the 2026 Kilby Rock Party May 15-17, 2026 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah. Other top acts include Hayley Williams, Modest Mouse, Blood Orange, Father John Misty, The Last Dinner Party, American Football and others.
Ticketing Info

* Shinedown, Creed and Carrie Underwood will perform shows Sept. 4-6 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa as part of the 2026 Velocity Festival.
Ticketing Info

* Sixteen Horsepower, Enslaved, Baroness, Yob and more have signed on for Fire in the Mountains at the Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, Mont., the weekend of July 23-26, 2026.
Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee Metal Fest is starting to take shape for 2026, with the reunited Acid Bath now set to join the bill. The festival will take place June 5-7, with a June 4 pre-party at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.
Ticketing Info

* The fourth annual CLE Mosh is set for Dec. 13 at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland. This year's lineup features Deadlands, Face Yourself, Resistor, Lie in Wait, Manfish, Lonewolf and more.
Ticketing Info

* The 2026 edition of Riverfront Revolt is set for Jan. 23-24 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. 311, Lit and Sick Puppies will perform the opening night, while Chevelle, Of Mice & Men, a still to be revealed act and Amira Elfeky will perform on the second night.
Ticketing Info

* My Chemical Romance have announced a pair of Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles on Oct. 30-31 in 2026. The Used will open the first night, while Thrice is set to open the Halloween show.
Ticketing Info

