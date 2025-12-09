Slaughter to Prevail Book 2026 North American Headline Tour With Whitechapel + Attila

Slaughter to Prevail will keep their "grizzly" going through North America into 2026. The Russian metal outfit are set for one of their biggest stateside tours to date when they headline shows next spring with support from Whitechapel and Attila.

When and Where Can I See Slaughter to Prevail?

The band's 2026 spring trek kicks off March 21 in Nashville, with dates currently scheduled on the run through April 22 in Minneapolis. After the run concludes, you can also catch Slaughter to Prevail appearing in May at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals as well.

Slaughter to Prevail's full spring North American tour itinerary can be viewed below.

Slaughter to Prevail 2026 Tour Dates

March 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

March 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

March 25 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore Auditorium

March 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 28 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

March 29 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

April 1 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Channel 24

April 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

April 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 6 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

April 8 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Coca Cola Roxy

April 10 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

April 11 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

April 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

April 15 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 17 – Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia

April 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

April 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 21 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 22 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ MYTH LIVE

May 10 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

How Can I Get Tickets?

Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available Friday, Dec. 12 at 10AM local time. You can find the ticketing information for each show through the band's website.

What Are Slaughter to Prevail Promoting?

It's been a huge year for Slaughter to Prevail, who finally unleashed their Grizzly album. The album has already yielded seven singles dating back to 2022. Among them are such standouts as "1984," "Viking," "Kid of Darkness," "Beheit," "Russian Grizzly in America" and "Song 3," the latter of which is a collaboration with Babymetal.

READ MORE: Slaughter to Prevail Singer Addresses the Band's Live Shows

The album is currently available through the band's website and also through Sumerian Records.

Will Slaughter to Prevail Be Playing Other Countries?

At present, the band is set to kick off 2026 with a European tour. The run starts Jan. 13 in Tilburg, Netherlands. See all dates and get ticketing information through the band's website.