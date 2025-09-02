The Sonic Temple festival has announced the first six bands for their 2026 lineup and if you love deathcore, you're in for a treat!

The annual rite of spring passage is set to return to the historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the week and May 14-17, 2026 and the first six acts all share one thing in common. They bring the heavy with deathcore leanings.

Who Was Just Announced for Sonic Temple 2026?

Topping the list of newly announced acts are one of the biggest acts going in deathcore today — Lorna Shore. The group will be supporting their most recent album, I Feel the Everblack Festering With Me.

Other newly announced bands for the 2026 Sonic Temple Festival include upstart metallers Paleface Swiss, as well as veteran acts Attila, Chelsea Grin, Brand of Sacrifice and Disembodied Tyrant.

Fans can expect more lineup reveals to occur in the coming weeks, but for now the first batch of bands has been announced and ticketing options are now available.

How Do I Get Tickets?

All 4-day festival passes are on sale now including the NEW GA+ option, Rock Royalty and Columbus Owners club for as low as $1 down payment with over 8 months to pay-off in full. There are also hotel and lodging packages for the music weekend.

Be sure to visit the Sonic Temple website to see all the available ticketing options.

How Will I Know Who Else Is Playing?

Fans who sign up for the Sonic Temple emails will be the first to be notified when new bands are added to the schedule. You can sign up for the mailing list through the Sonic Temple website.

We will also keep you up to date on all the Sonic Temple additions for 2026 right here at Loudwire.