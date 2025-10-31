Leading into the Halloween holiday, it was a relatively light week for new tour announcements.

At the top of the list this week, we've got a powerhouse bill featuring Bad Omens headlining shows with support from Beartooth and the buzzy new band President in early 2026.

Meanwhile, Hawthorne Heights will also be hitting the road next year in support of the 20th anniversary of their If Only You Were Lonely album. Letlive. and Creeper will be providing support on the spring run of shows.

We should also point out that this week brought us the full lineup reveal for Sonic Temple 2026, while Welcome to Rockville continues to add more bands and Fire on the Mountain Festival revealed their initial participants for 2026.

What all got announced over the last seven days? Check out our weekly tour guide posting below.

bad omens in 2025

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - March 27

Support Acts: Beartooth, President

Ticketing Info

hawthorne heights in 2025

Tour Dates: March 22 - May 17

Support Acts: letlive., Creeper

Notes: If Only You Were Lonely 20th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

touche amore in 2024

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Stage Four 10th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

violent femmes in 2025

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 7

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 45th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut Album

Ticketing Info

weedeater in 2025

Tour Dates: Dec. 9 - 20

Support Acts: The Goddamn Gallows, Bronco

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021

* The full 2026 Sonic Temple festival lineup was revealed earlier this week. Shinedown and Tool will join the previously announced My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon as headliners for the four-day music festival taking place at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio the weekend of May 14-17.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival continues to add more bands to their lineup. Dethklok, Avatar, Cradle of Filth, DragonForce, Nekrogoblikon, Psychostick and Galactic Empire will all perform the weekend of May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Fire in the Mountains festival has started to roll out their lineup with Enslaved, Yob, Borknagar, Gallowbraid, Sigh, Wayfarer, Midwife, Tarantella, Galvanist and Nocturne among the initial bands set to play. The festival will take place at the Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier, Montana from July 23-26, 2026.

Ticketing Info

* Alice Cooper and Criss Angel have announced a collaborative show, "Welcome to Our Nightmare," which will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Ticketing Info

* Devo have announced a one-night only livestream. The band will share DEVO: 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!, Live from The Mission Ballroom, airing worldwide Nov. 13 exclusively on VEEPS.

Ticketing Info

*Temple of Love have announced a pair of album release shows in support of their latest effort, Songs of Love and Despair. Catch the band Nov. 7 at Hi-Tones in San Antonio, Texas and Nov. 8 at Austin, Texas' The Lost Well.

Ticketing Info

* Paul Rodgers and Geezer Butler will be honored at the 2026 Adopt the Arts: Sound & Vision Awards on March 2 at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California. In addition, Adopt the Arts co-founder Matt Sorum will perform with an all-star lineup of musicians that includes Glenn Hughes, Lzzy Hale, Corey Taylor, Nuno Bettencourt, Robert DeLeo, Billy Duffy, Phil X and Stevie Salas.

Ticketing Info

* Stray Cats unfortunately have announced that they've had to cancel their fall tour during to a "serious illness" within the band. “I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted," says singer Brian Setzer. Dates were set to run Oct. 25-Nov. 23.