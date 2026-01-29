These seven punk bands have members who have sued each other, proving they are always down to fight for what they think is right, even if it means serving your bandmate legal papers.

And it's not always about money either (this is punk rock after all). Sometimes it comes down to being disgusted by the thought of your best song being used to sell a fast-food chain's burgers.

From bands who worked through it in a courtroom to those who drove their bandmates and former friends away for good, here are seven times members of punk acts sued each other.

Black Flag

members of black flag perform on stage Kutt Live via YouTube/Getty Images loading...

Why they sued: Past and current members of Black Flag have been involved in a variety of lawsuits over the years. The most notable instance came in 2013 when founding member Greg Ginn formed a new version of Black Flag with a completely new lineup. At the same time, former members Keith Morris, Chuck Dukowski, Bill Stevenson and Dez Cardena soldiered on as FLAG while still playing Black Flag songs.

Ginn sued the others alleging trademark infringement, claiming his record label, SST Records, owned the rights to the Black Flag name and logo.

What the courts said: The Los Angeles Times reported a judge ruled in favor of the members of FLAG saying he was "skeptical" that the band was causing confusion or misleading fans.

Band's current status: In 2025, the 71-year-old Ginn unveiled yet another new version of the band that some are calling Gen Z Black Flag. According to Stereogum, the group's new members include a 22-year-old waitress whom Ginn "noticed singing along forcefully in the front row of a Black Flag show."

Dead Kennedys

jello biafra of the dead kennedys Getty Images/Dead Kennedys loading...

Why they sued: Original Dead Kennedys lead singer Jello Biafra took his former bandmates to court in 1998 after allegations that they were trying to take over his record label as revenge for turning down a licensing request to use one of the band's songs in a Levi's commercial.

According to SF Gate, the remaining members of the band denied Biafra's allegations while simultaneously claiming he owed them nearly $75,000 in unpaid royalties.

What the courts said: In 2000, a jury ruled in favor of Biafra's former bandmates. The decision was appealed three years later when a three-judge panel upheld the ruling. According to Rolling Stone, it was discovered at that time that Biafra still owed his former band more than $200,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

Band's current status: Original guitarist East Bay Ray and bassist Klaus Flouride have toured off and on over the years with a rotating cast of musicians making up the Dead Kennedys.

Ray told Guitar World in 2025 that offers have been made to Biafra for a potential reunion, but he doesn't seem to be interested in rejoining his former band. "It's Biafra that turns down any offers for us to do something; we don't have a problem."

Misfits

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why they sued: Misfits vocalist Glenn Danzig sued bassist Jerry Only for multiple violations, alleging misuse of Misfits trademarks and the band's iconic "fiend" skull logo. According to legal news outlet CDAS.com, the two sides initially reached a settlement to share ownership of the logo and trademarks in 1994. A year later, Only formed a new version of the band without Danzig, leading to the singer suing for breach of the settlement.

The lawsuit claimed the "classic Misfits era" actually ended in 1983 when Danzig exited the band.

What the courts said: Following yet another lawsuit in 2014, the two sides eventually settled. Danzig returned to perform alongside Only as The Original Misfits in 2016.

Band's current status: The Original Misfits have continued to tour sporadically since reuniting, including a handful of festival appearances. The band played both weekends of Coachella in 2025.

NOFX

fat mike and eric melvin of nofx Getty Images loading...

Why they sued: During an Oct. 31, 2025 performance as his Cokie the Clown alter ego, Mike "Fat Mike" Burkett told the small crowd that NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin had served him with legal papers at 8AM the day after the band's final show in 2024. Burkett called it "the biggest heartbreak of my life." The moment went somewhat unnoticed until a video of the performance was shared on Reddit nearly two months later.

In January 2026, the members of NOFX (sans Melvin) made an appearance at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas where drummer Erik Sandin read a prepared statement outlining the lawsuit. Sandin said Melvin is accusing Burkett of "legal financial malfeasance." "Mike is a lot of things, we all know that, he's a complicated person, but he is not a thief," Sandin said at the conclusion of his statement. "I will go on record saying he is not a thief."

Melvin has yet to speak publicly about the alleged lawsuit.

What the courts said: TBD

Band's current status: NOFX played their final live show Oct. 2, 2024 in San Pedro, California. The band released a compilation album, A-H, on Dec. 19, 2025.

Screeching Weasel

ben weasel and jughead from screeching weasel overdone home movies/John Jughead Pierson via YouTube loading...

Why they sued: The roots of suburban Chicago punk band Screeching Weasel can be traced back to 1986, the year the outfit was formed by Ben Weasel and John "Jughead" Pierson. The band achieved modest success throughout most of the 1990s thanks to opportunities to tour with the likes of Green Day and Operation Ivy.

But the band was also its own worst enemy during this time, which was marked by multiple disbandments and reformations.

One of those instances saw Weasel allegedly attempt to record new music under the Screeching Weasel moniker but without Pierson. This led to a lawsuit where Weasel attempted to acquire Pierson's half of Weasel Inc., which was described by Lookout Records co-founder Larry Livermore as being the band's "holding company."

What the courts said: Weasel was eventually allowed to record under the Screeching Weasel name once again, with Pierson fully exited from the band.

Band's current status: In 2011, Weasel made headlines when he struck two women at a venue in Austin, Texas, during a Screeching Weasel show scheduled for South By Southwest. The remaining members of the band quit the group in the days following the incident. Weasel later wrote an apology on his website.

Screeching Weasel returned with yet another new lineup later that year and have been touring off-and-on ever since.

Sex Pistols

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why they sued: John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, found himself in court in 2021 after he attempted to stop his former Sex Pistols bandmates, drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones, from using the band's music in a TV series set to be directed by Danny Boyle. Pistol was a six-part mini-series that debuted in 2022 and was based on Jones' memoir.

According to the BBC, Cook and Jones contended that the use of the music should be allowed due to the majority of band members giving approval. Lydon termed the whole thing as being an act of "slave labor," the BBC reported.

What the courts said: The judge ruled in favor of Cook and Jones, noting that Lydon had previously signed away his right to control the use of the music to various publishing companies, including BMG.

Band's current status: The Sex Pistols have not performed live with Lydon since 2008. The remaining surviving members plan to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary with a string of tour dates in 2026. Frank Carter has been tapped to handle vocal duties.

Violent Femmes

members of the violent femmes perform on stage Getty Images loading...

Why they sued: You can blame a Wendy's commercial for breaking up long-time folk-punk act the Violent Femmes for a second time in 2007. That was when guitarist and founding member Gordon Gano allegedly granted approval to use the band's hit, "Blister In The Sun" to help sell fast food.

According to Ultimate Guitar, Gano's co-founder and bandmate, Brian Ritchie, believed the band was "selling out." He said in an online post that "Neither Gordon (vegetarian) nor me (gourmet) eat garbage like Wendy's burgers. I can't endorse them because I disagree with corporate food on culinary, political, health, economic and environmental grounds."

Ritchie eventually filed a lawsuit seeking half ownership of the group's songs, and the Violent Femmes subsequently disbanded.

What the courts said: The two sides reportedly settled out of court. The results of the settlement were not made public.

Band's current status: Gano and Ritchie eventually made amends and reformed the Violent Femmes. Their first live performance since reuniting came in April 2013 at Coachella. The band has continued to regularly tour since that time.

The Violent Femmes are celebrating their 45th anniversary with a tour in 2026. Here is a look at what other acts you can catch live this year.