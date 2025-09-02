Fans in North and South America awaiting the Sex Pistols pairing with singer Frank Carter will have to wait a little longer while guitarist Steve Jones recovers from a broken wrist.

The band made the unfortunate announcement Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 2) revealing that all the scheduled upcoming dates would eventually be rescheduled.

What Did Sex Pistols With Frank Carter Say About Their Postponed Tour?

Through the band's Instagram Stories, the collective revealed the news of the Jones' injury and tour postponement in a brief statement:

We regret to announce that Steve Jones has broken his wrist. As a result, all North and South American performances have been postponed and will be rescheduled when he has fully recovered. Please check local venue websits and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support.

What Did Steve Jones Say About the Sex Pistols With Frank Carter Tour Postponement?

Jones himself added a more thorough posting speaking about his injury and sharing his thoughts on the tour postponement. The guitarist shared that his surgeon has let him know that he should be back to playing "in the not-too-distant future."

His full statement, shared to the Carter Cook Jones Matlock Instagram, can be read below:

We have some unfortunate news to share about our upcoming North and South American performances. We'll let Steve explain what’s going on: “I’ve got some good news and bad news. What do you want first? Okay, the bad news: I’ve broken my wrist, so unfortunately we won’t be doing any shows for a while. The good news is the surgeon said I will be back playing guitar in the not-too-distant future. The other good news is I’ll be 70 tomorrow! God bless and God save the wrist.” The performances will be postponed and rescheduled when Steve has fully recovered. Please check local venue websites and our social media for more information. We appreciate your understanding and support.

About the Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Postponed Tour

After playing some reunion dates with Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes singer Frank Carter in 2024, The Sex Pistols extending their touring with Carter in 2025. The North American tour leg was set to kick off Sept. 16 in Dallas with shows running through Oct. 16 in Los Angeles. They also had some South American dates as well.

All of those shows will now be postponed to a still-to-be-determined later date. Stay tuned to the band's website for tour updates as they are announced.

The Sex Pistols last toured the U.S. in 2003 when John Lydon was still their singer. Their most recent performance with Lydon had taken place in 2008. The relationship with Lydon had been strained in recent years when Jones and Paul Cook sued the singer in 2021 in order to allow the usage of the group's music in the FX series Pistol. The vocalist slammed his bandmates over the biopic and revealed that court case left in financial ruin.