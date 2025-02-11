The Biggest Rock + Metal Band Reunion of Each of the Last 25 Years

The last 25 years have given us some great rock and metal reunions, but which was the biggest of each year?

There are some years that are absolutely flush with big opportunities to see bands end their retirements or hiatuses and get back in front of audiences fresh with anticipation for reliving the good vibes of their initial iteration.

Anyone remember 2019 when My Chemical Romance, Rage Against the Machine and The Black Crowes all announced reunions? Yes, it sucked that the pandemic delayed them, but all three bands eventually got back onstage with fans feverishly snapping up tickets.

The year 2007 also provided a wealth of reunion options with Rage Against the Machine, The Police and Van Halen with David Lee Roth all getting back onstage, but it was another legendary band's one-off performance that understandably topped them all. Do you remember who it was?

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Announce 2025 Reunion Show With All 4 Original Members

Some years had giant reunions that dominated the headlines. Other years, not so much, but it's a fun experience looking back at how music reunions have impacted each of the last 25 years in music.

Which ones did you see when they happened? What was the best reunion show experience you ever had. Feel free to let us know in the comments.

The Biggest Rock + Metal Reunion of Each of the Last 25 Years Some reunions stick, others are short-lived, but inevitably the return of a popular band is often most welcome. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire