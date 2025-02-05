Black Sabbath have just announced Back to the Beginning, one final all-day concert event to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne's last live performance, which will feature a reunion of the legendary metal band's four original members.

The show will take place on July 5 at Aston Villa in the U.K. and Osbourne comments, "It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

This will mark the first time that all four original members have performed onstage together in 20 years.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath Albums Ranked

Who Are the Other Special Guests at the Show?

As stated, the show will take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston Villa.

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello has been named music director for the event. The guitarist commented, “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

In addition to the Black Sabbath reunion, Ozzy Osbourne will play his own short set ahead of the performance and an all-star cast of musicians are expected to be involved with the show.

Who's on board for this special event?

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon will all play individual sets.

Plus confirmed guests include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde.

More names are expected to be revealed shortly.

It should also be known that the show will serve as a benefit. All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

poster for ozzy osbourne last ever show Live Nation loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 10AM GMT on Friday, Feb. 14 at Live Nation's U.K. website.

Black Sabbath + Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath formed in Birmingham in 1968 and the lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward remained intact through their first eight studio album, ending with 1978's Never Say Die.

Osbourne exited for a successful solo career while Black Sabbath continued to remain one of metal's top bands through a number of lineup changes. Over the years, there have been several reunions.

The last was initially announced in 2011, but a contract dispute with drummer Bill Ward led the musician to exit before the group's touring and eventual decision to record a reunion album. The 13 album arrived in 2013, with Brad Wilk handling drums on the album, while Osbourne's longtime solo drummer Tommy Clufetos joined the band on the road.

The band played what was thought to be their final show in 2017, but as Osbourne has dealt with multiple health issues as he's sought to return to the concert stage, discussion has circulated in recent months about finding a way to get the original four back onstage together for one final Ozzy show.

Both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.