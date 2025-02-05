Geezer Butler’s First Statement About Black Sabbath’s Big 2025 Reunion Show

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler has now offered his first statement since the band announced their one-off all-day Back to the Beginning concert taking place in Aston Villa on July 5.

The all-star concert will feature the reunion of all four original Black Sabbath members, as well as an Ozzy Osbourne solo performance and supporting sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

What Geezer Butler Said About Black Sabbath's Reunion Show

Posting to his Instagram account, Butler offered, “Looking forward to seeing you all on July the 5th at Villa Park. It'll be the first time the Black Sabbath played has played in Aston since we used to live there. And where we wrote most of our first album — places like Aston Community Center and Burlington Hall down High Street."

"So it's a return home for us when it all started and it will be a very special occasion for us all. See you there,” remarked Butler

What Tony Iommi Had to Say?

Butler's statement follows one issued by guitarist Tony Iommi earlier today.

"It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston," stated Iommi through his X social media account.

"It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that," he concluded.