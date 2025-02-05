Tony Iommi Makes First Statement on 2025 Black Sabbath Reunion

With Black Sabbath announcing their return to the concert stage for one final show, guitarist Tony Iommi has weighed in on the magnitude of the moment that will take place this summer with a new statement.

While Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward so far have primarily shared the press announcement revealing the special show, Iommi, who was the one Black Sabbath member who remained through all iterations of the band, offered a more personal response on social media.

What Did Tony Iommi Say About Black Sabbath's Reunion?

"It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston," stated Iommi through his X social media account.

"It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that," he concluded.

Iommi then shared some of the promotional announcement, which reads, "The original Black Sabbath – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – will play for the first time in 20 years. The band will take to the stage to headline BACK TO THE BEGINNING on July 5th at Villa Park. Music Director Tom Morello said: “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.” BACK TO THE BEGINNING will feature sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon. The all-day event will also feature a supergroup of musicians. Artists announced so far include Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), David M Draiman (Disturbed), Duff McKagan & Slash (Guns ‘n Roses), Frank Bello (Anthrax), FredDurst (Limp Bizkit), Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis (Korn), KK Downing, Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Mike Bordin (Faith No More), Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde. More names will be announced shortly. Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 14th February 2025 at http://LiveNation.co.uk. All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa."

Tony Iommi + Black Sabbath

Tony Iommi is the lone member of Black Sabbath to appear on all 19 of the studio albums. In fact, 1986's Seventh Star was initially meant to be an Iommi solo record before last minute pressure from their label led it to being released under the Black Sabbath moniker.

Iommi's own health issues eventually factored into how Black Sabbath supported their 2010s-era reunion. The guitarist was diagnosed with the early stages of lymphoma in 2012 and the group's 2013 touring was scheduled around Iommi's treatment.

Eventually the group announced plans to embark on a final tour, which wrapped up in 2017. Iommi has revealed that as of August 2016 his cancer is in remission.

In the time since their final show, Iommi reunited onstage with Ozzy Osbourne at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, a full-fledged Black Sabbath reunion has not taken place since, but that will change with the Back to the Beginning all-day concert event taking place July 5 in Aston Villia.