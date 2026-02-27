Punk in the Park is officially done for at least 2026 after multiple bands dropped from the lineup, citing the festival owner's support for Donald Trump.

The festival, billed as the Punk in the Park Road Show, had dates scheduled in Pittsburgh, Orlando and Vallejo, California starting in April.

Why Punk in the Park Said Festival Is Not Happening

Punk in the Park posted the following statement on Instagram on Friday (Feb. 27):

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Punk in the Park road show events scheduled for 2026. These shows were something we truly believed in, and we know how much they meant to many of you. Unfortunately, the current climate surrounding the events has created challenges that make it impossible for us to move forward in a way that delivers the experience our fans, artists, and partners deserve. This is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved. Our goal has always been to bring people together through music, community, and shared passion — and it’s painful when circumstances prevent that from happening.

The statement comes after multiple bands dropped off the fest. British punk band The Adicts were the latest band to bow out, just an hour before Punk in the Park's announcement.

"Punk should unify us, not divide us," the band posted on Facebook.

Other acts previously scheduled to play Punk in the Park were more specific when announcing their reason for dropping out. Some cited festival owner Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions' donation to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Only veteran punk act the Dead Kennedys and a handful of other bands were left on the bill.

Punk in the Park Faces Uncertain Future

It is not entirely clear where Punk in the Park goes from here. In their statement on Friday, organizers didn't totally rule out the festival returning in the future.

We hope this is not the end of Punk In The Park, but rather a pause while we regroup and look toward the future.

Ticket holders to this year's Punk in the Park Road Show events will receive full refunds for their purchase. Organizers have promised that refunds are coming "within the next week."

Brew Ha Ha Productions was founded in California in 2010. Other events previously put on by the company include the Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival and Camp Anarchy.