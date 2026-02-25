The Dead Kennedys have announced their intent to remain on the Punk in the Park bills for shows in Pittsburgh and Vallejo, California this spring despite their disapproval upon learning that the festival's owner had previously donated to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Meanwhile, three other acts that had been tied to the trio of 2026 Punk in the Park festivals have all dropped out.

This would not be the first time that the political actions of the festival's owner stirred up some controversy Last summer, Dropkick Murphys bowed out of their Punk in the Park participation after learning that owner Cameron Collins had made financial contributions to the Trump presidential campaign. Per NBC News, at the time, the band shared, "Punk Rock and Donald Trump just don't belong together. So upon finding out that Brew Ha Ha promotions donated to the Trump campaign we will not be playing any more Punk in the Park shows."

But with a new year, there also appears to be a new wave of bands just learning about Collins' previous support of Trump's presidential run

What Did Dead Kennedys Says About Their Punk in the Park Participation?

The Dead Kennedys shared a statement on Tuesday (Feb. 24) in which they revealed their opposition to the Trump administration and desire to distance themselves from Collins' financial support of Trump, but also shared their commitment to honor the performances for fans who had already bought tickets and made plans to attend their Punk in the Park shows.

The statement shared on their socials reads as follows:

We've become aware that the owner of Brew Ha Ha Productions, the company behind Punk in the Park, made financial contributions in support of the Trump administration. Our first reaction was to cancel our upcoming appearances. However, we do not feel it would be fair to our supporters who have already purchased tickets & made plans to attend these shows. Dead Kennedys have always stood firmly against authoritarianism, racism and fascism. That has not changed. After these scheduled appearances, we will not be participating in future Punk in the Park events.

The decision was met with derision from former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra, who issued a statement to L.A. Taco after learning of the band's intentions.

"They’re taking the money $$$ and THEN pulling out? The real Dead Kennedys would never have let this happen in the first place. One more sordid reason I don’t ever want to play with them again," said the band's former singer.

Who Else Has Exited Punk in the Park?

Dead Kennedys are not the first to make a move concerning Punk in the Park for 2026. Two other acts have already dropped off the previously announced bills and a third is reportedly about to bow out.

8 Calacas, an Orange County skacore band that adds some traditional Mexican musical influences into their mix, recently announced their exit from the festival.

In a statement posted to their Instagram, the band shared the following:

8 Kalacas is officially withdrawing from Punk in the Park.

Our mission has always been to use our platform to bring awareness to the front lines where it’s needed most. To condemn the murderers and kidnappers that are terrorizing our family, our friends and our community. We will NEVER show support for this crooked administration. We have heard your concerns loud and clear. We recognize that our presence at this festival would do more harm than good for the community we have fought alongside for years. We do not sell out our people. We are Raza, and everything we do is for the Raza, always.

Thank you for standing with us.

The group also shared with L.A. Taco, "“Our band has a very noted history of screaming ‘fuck Trump,’ ‘fuck ICE’ and ‘fuck racism’ on any platform we can get. Even if that means doing it through Facebook/Instagram, which donated $1M to Trump, or through Live Nation, which donated $500k, or through Punk in the Park, which donated $250, it will not change what we say or where we say it. Our people are here to stay and we should use every outlet we can to stand against division and hate.”

Naked Aggression also shared recently through their Instagram a brief statement announcing their exit. "Naked Aggression is no longer playing Punk in the Park," the band shared with #Fuckice and #fucktrump hashtags.

According to L.A. Taco, a third artist, N8NOFACE, confirmed to them his intent to drop out of the festival as well amidst growing pressure from his fanbase. But at press time, no official statement from the artist revealing his exit had been made.

What Punk in the Park Owner Cameron Collins Previously Said About His Trump Contributions

Amidst the initial controversy in 2025, Cameron Collins shared a lengthy statement clarifying his past contributions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the role (or lack thereof) that his politics had played into putting on the festival.

His full statement, shared on the Punk in the Park Instagram, can be read below:

I have never posted anything political on our platforms and have no intention to in the future but this needs to be addressed. There have been a lot of assumptions and conclusions made as to who I am and what my values are. Like many Americans, my political views don’t neatly fit into a single box or party affiliation. I believe in fairness, humanity, free expression and fostering unity among people. That’s how I’ve tried to live my life and conduct my business. We live in a two-party system and unfortunately, you must choose based on a few important issues that resonate with you. For me, those issues were the promise to end wars and refrain from entering new international conflicts, lower taxes and stopping government overreach At the time, it boiled down to those points for me. I must admit that I haven’t been pleased with a great many of the current President’s viewpoints, opinions and policies thus far, particularly with the recent ICE atrocities and the backtracking on the Epstein files being released as well as all the posturing with our allies around the world. I think we all probably have common ground on a lot of big issues like being anti-racism, anti-war and the belief in human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of race, sexual orientation, religion or any other identity. Additionally, I’d imagine we all oppose hate of any kind and passionately support this community of punk rock and its individuality that has welcomed so many misfits into the family over the years. This community represents a wide range of views and backgrounds and that diversity has always been part of its identity. We don’t have to see eye to eye on everything to come together and enjoy what unites us, great music, good times and mutual respect. It’s important to note that the festival has not and will not donate any of its proceeds to any political party. However, we do make significant donations to various charitable causes, such as Punk Rock Saves Lives and Big Brother Big Sister. We proudly employ hundreds of people directly and indirectly at our festivals from all walks of life, race, religion and sexual orientation. Over the years, I’ve been proud to provide a platform for artists to connect with hundreds of thousands of fans. We’ve invested millions of dollars in artist guarantees and I’ve never censored or restricted a band’s message or voice. Our track record speaks for itself.

Punk in the Park in 2026

At present, the Punk in the Park brand is being used to promote a trio of shows in 2026. The first takes place on April 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa, with The Adicts and Dead Kennedys atop the bill.

The second show is May 2 in Orlando, Fla. with The Adicts and Screeching Weasel atop the bill. The third show is set for May 23 in Vallejo, Calif. with The Adicts and Dead Kennedys once again topping the lineup. Tickets for all three Punk in the Park Road Shows are currently on sale.

