Keanu Reeves’ Grunge Band Returns With New Album + Tour Dates
Keanu Reeves' grunge band Dogstar will drop a new album and tour the U.S. this May.
The band announced the details about their fourth full-length album and tour on social media earlier today (March 6).
What You Need to Know About Dogstar's New Album
Dogstar's All In Now will be released on May 29. It is the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between Power Lines and Palm Trees.
"All In Now marks a new era for Dogstar with layered guitar riffs and heavy bass inspired by their time out on the road," the listing for the album's presale reads.
Dogstar enlisted Nick Launay to produce the album. He has previously worked with IDLES and Amyl and the Sniffers.
The album's title track was also released on Friday.
Dogstar, All In Now
Who's in Dogstar Besides Keanu Reeves?
All In Now also marks the second album following Dogstar's reformation in 2022.
Dogstar formed in the early '90s, with Reeves handling bass. He was initially joined by drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Gregg Miller, who Bret Domrose later replaced.
The band released two albums before breaking up in 2002. The trio continued to play in private off and on in the following years before officially announcing "we're back" on Instagram in 2022.
A tour and the release of the band's third album followed in 2023.
Where is Dogstar Touring in 2026?
Dogstar are set to play 35 dates across the U.S., with the first two coming in May. The remainder of the tour will pick back up in August.
A ticket presale for the All In Now: North American Tour begins at 10AM local time on March 10. Fans can register for the presale via dogstarofficial.com.
And don't you dare think this is some sort of side quest from Reeves' acting career. Dogstar are touring extensively in 2026 with a European tour slotted between the two North American runs.
Here is a complete list of where Dogstar are going to be this year.
Dogstar, All In Now: North American Tour/European Tour Dates
May 28 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Resort & Casino
May 29 - Rohnert Park, Calif. @ Graton Casino
June 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
June 13 - London, England @ Roundhouse
June 14 - Castle Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival
June 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
June 17 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia
June 19 - Sierre, Switzerland @ Sierre Blues Festival
June 21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival
June 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
June 25 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
June 26 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival
June 27 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival
June 29 - Prague, Czechia @ Sasazu
July 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
July 2 - Wiltz, Luxembourg @ Festival De Wiltz
July 4 - Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ Paral.Lel 62
July 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 9 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival
July 11 - Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Cavea
July 12 - Bari, Italy @ Nuova Fiera Del Levante
July 14 - Pordenone, Italy @ Pordenone Blues & Co. Festival
July 15 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi
July 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
July 18 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub
Aug. 1 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Aug. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Aug. 5 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Aug. 8 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Aug. 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Aug. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel
Aug. 15 - Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Citzens House of Blues Boston
Aug. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre
Aug. 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Aug. 21 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino
Aug. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall
Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Aug. 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Aug. 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Aug. 28 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds New Buffalo
Aug. 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Sept. 2 - Denver, Col. @ Summit Music Hall
Sept. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
