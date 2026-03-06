Keanu Reeves' grunge band Dogstar will drop a new album and tour the U.S. this May.

The band announced the details about their fourth full-length album and tour on social media earlier today (March 6).

What You Need to Know About Dogstar's New Album

Dogstar's All In Now will be released on May 29. It is the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between Power Lines and Palm Trees.

"All In Now marks a new era for Dogstar with layered guitar riffs and heavy bass inspired by their time out on the road," the listing for the album's presale reads.

Dogstar enlisted Nick Launay to produce the album. He has previously worked with IDLES and Amyl and the Sniffers.

The album's title track was also released on Friday.

Dogstar, All In Now

Who's in Dogstar Besides Keanu Reeves?

All In Now also marks the second album following Dogstar's reformation in 2022.

Dogstar formed in the early '90s, with Reeves handling bass. He was initially joined by drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Gregg Miller, who Bret Domrose later replaced.

The band released two albums before breaking up in 2002. The trio continued to play in private off and on in the following years before officially announcing "we're back" on Instagram in 2022.

A tour and the release of the band's third album followed in 2023.

Where is Dogstar Touring in 2026?

Dogstar are set to play 35 dates across the U.S., with the first two coming in May. The remainder of the tour will pick back up in August.

A ticket presale for the All In Now: North American Tour begins at 10AM local time on March 10. Fans can register for the presale via dogstarofficial.com.

And don't you dare think this is some sort of side quest from Reeves' acting career. Dogstar are touring extensively in 2026 with a European tour slotted between the two North American runs.

Here is a complete list of where Dogstar are going to be this year.

Dogstar, All In Now: North American Tour/European Tour Dates

May 28 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Resort & Casino

May 29 - Rohnert Park, Calif. @ Graton Casino

June 11 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

June 13 - London, England @ Roundhouse

June 14 - Castle Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

June 17 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

June 19 - Sierre, Switzerland @ Sierre Blues Festival

June 21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

June 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

June 23 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

June 25 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 26 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival

June 27 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

June 29 - Prague, Czechia @ Sasazu

July 1 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

July 2 - Wiltz, Luxembourg @ Festival De Wiltz

July 4 - Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ Paral.Lel 62

July 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 9 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Nos Alive Festival

July 11 - Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Cavea

July 12 - Bari, Italy @ Nuova Fiera Del Levante

July 14 - Pordenone, Italy @ Pordenone Blues & Co. Festival

July 15 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro Arcimboldi

July 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

July 18 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

Aug. 1 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Aug. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Aug. 5 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Aug. 8 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Aug. 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Aug. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel

Aug. 15 - Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Citzens House of Blues Boston

Aug. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre

Aug. 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Aug. 21 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino

Aug. 22 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Aug. 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Aug. 27 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Aug. 28 - New Buffalo, Mich. @ Four Winds New Buffalo

Aug. 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Aug. 31 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Sept. 2 - Denver, Col. @ Summit Music Hall

Sept. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Of course, Keanu Reeves is far from the only actor who has a band. Here are a few others you might not remember that play music when they're not on the big and small screens.