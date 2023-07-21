21 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 21 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Beartooth, The Surface
Genre: metalcore/hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 23
Pre-order here.
Blackbird Angels, Solsorte (Tracii Guns, Todd Kerns)
Genre: rock
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Capra, Errors
Genre: metallic hardcore
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Code Orange, The Above
Genre: rock/metallic hardcore
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Deicide, Banished By Sin
Genre: death metal
Release Date: TBD
No new song or pre-order available.
Dirty Sound Magnet, Dreaming In Dystopia
Genre: psychedelic rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Dogstar, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees (Keanu Reeves)
Genre: grunge
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Dreamwell, In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You
Genre: screamo
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Explosions In the Sky, End
Genre: post-rock
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Fabricant, Drudge to the Thicket
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Fintsterforst, Jenseits EP
Genre: folk / viking metal
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Fortid, Narkissos
Genre: viking / black metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Harm's Way, Common Suffering
Genre: hardcore
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Ignited, Cradle of the Wicked
Genre: traditional heavy metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
In This Moment, GODMODE
Genre: hard rock/alt-metal
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
King Kobra, We Are Warriors
Genre: rock
Release Date: Aug. 11
Pre-order here.
Mondo Generator, We Stand Against You
Genre: stoner/punk
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Of Mice & Men, Tether
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: TBD
Poppy, Zig
Genre: rock/electronic
Release Date: Oct. 27
Pre-order here.
Uada, Crepuscule Natura
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.