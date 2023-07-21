Here are 21 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

And take a look at the 30 bands who announced new albums last week right here.

PLAYLISTS:

2023's Best Metal Songs

2023's Best Rock Songs

READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

21 BANDS WHO ANNOUNCED NEW ALBUMS THIS WEEK

Beartooth, The Surface

Genre: metalcore/hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 23

Pre-order here.

Blackbird Angels, Solsorte (Tracii Guns, Todd Kerns)

Genre: rock

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Capra, Errors

Genre: metallic hardcore

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Code Orange, The Above

Genre: rock/metallic hardcore

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Deicide, Banished By Sin

Genre: death metal

Release Date: TBD

No new song or pre-order available.

Dirty Sound Magnet, Dreaming In Dystopia

Genre: psychedelic rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Dogstar, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees (Keanu Reeves)

Genre: grunge

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Dreamwell, In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You

Genre: screamo

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Explosions In the Sky, End

Genre: post-rock

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Fabricant, Drudge to the Thicket

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Fintsterforst, Jenseits EP

Genre: folk / viking metal

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Fortid, Narkissos

Genre: viking / black metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Harm's Way, Common Suffering

Genre: hardcore

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Ignited, Cradle of the Wicked

Genre: traditional heavy metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

In This Moment, GODMODE

Genre: hard rock/alt-metal

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

King Kobra, We Are Warriors

Genre: rock

Release Date: Aug. 11

Pre-order here.

Mondo Generator, We Stand Against You

Genre: stoner/punk

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Of Mice & Men, Tether

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: TBD

Poppy, Zig

Genre: rock/electronic

Release Date: Oct. 27

Pre-order here.

Uada, Crepuscule Natura

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.