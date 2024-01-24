Bad Omens Release Ominous New Song With Poppy + Now We Know What ‘V.A.N.’ Means

Bad Omens and Poppy team up on "V.A.N.," the foreboding new song that the metalcore band and the alternative singer unleashed on Wednesday after Bad Omens cryptically teased the music video and hinted toward the song's meaning — like what "V.A.N." stands for.

Days prior, Bad Omens had completely wiped their Instagram profile before posting the first of two teaser clips starring Poppy.

Well, it turns out that "V.A.N." stands for "Violence Against Nature," and the high-powered track features Poppy singing lead vocals, without any singing or screaming from Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian, though he wrote and produced it.

The industrial metal song, part of Bad Omens' Concrete Jungle comic book universe, is about an AI entity set out on a course to destroy humanity.

Watch the video near the bottom of this post.

READ MORE: Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian Explains Why He Left Social Media

In a press release Wednesday, Sebastian said that "V.A.N." is a "song that started just with the hook, 'Violence against nature,' and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it, we realized it could be fun to think of 'VAN' as a name.

Thus, the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue."

In the narrative of the new song, which premiered on SiriusXM’s Octane, Poppy takes the role of the Concrete Jungle AI character 'V.A.N.' with her angelic singing and menacing screaming.

"V.A.N." gives us Bad Omens fans the first glimpse of the band's upcoming album, the Concrete Forever project that will serve as the Concrete Jungle soundtrack. It's an experimental extension of Bad Omens' breakthrough 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind.

Underneath the music video, see Bad Omens' upcoming tour dates, including several shows with Poppy in Europe that run through February. Bad Omens return Stateside this April.

Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for more rock and metal news. Get Loudwire merch at loudwiremerch.com.

Bad Omens + Poppy, "V.A.N." (Music Video)

Bad Omens 2024 World Tour Dates

Jan. 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *

Jan. 28 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium *

Jan. 29 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium *

Jan. 30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Zenith *

Feb. 1 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 *

Feb. 2 – Offenbach Germany @ Stadthalle

Feb. 4 – Tillburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium *

Feb. 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne *

Feb. 6 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel *

Feb. 8 – Dresden, Germany @ Messe *

Feb. 9 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu *

Feb. 10 – Innsbruck, Austria @ Congress *

Feb. 11 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz *

April 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Ctr

April 23 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Ctr

April 25 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amp.

April 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

May 2 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

May 3 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

May 12 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Point Fest

June 7 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 8 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 12 – Hradec, Czechia @ Rock for People

June 13-16 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 14-16 – Derby, U.K. @ Download Fest

June 26-29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

June 27-30 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 28-30 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Fest

June 29 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssi Fest

July 5 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 7 – Milano, Italy @ I-Days

* With Poppy