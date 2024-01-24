Bad Omens Release Ominous New Song With Poppy + Now We Know What ‘V.A.N.’ Means
Bad Omens and Poppy team up on "V.A.N.," the foreboding new song that the metalcore band and the alternative singer unleashed on Wednesday after Bad Omens cryptically teased the music video and hinted toward the song's meaning — like what "V.A.N." stands for.
Days prior, Bad Omens had completely wiped their Instagram profile before posting the first of two teaser clips starring Poppy.
Well, it turns out that "V.A.N." stands for "Violence Against Nature," and the high-powered track features Poppy singing lead vocals, without any singing or screaming from Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian, though he wrote and produced it.
The industrial metal song, part of Bad Omens' Concrete Jungle comic book universe, is about an AI entity set out on a course to destroy humanity.
Watch the video near the bottom of this post.
READ MORE: Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian Explains Why He Left Social Media
In a press release Wednesday, Sebastian said that "V.A.N." is a "song that started just with the hook, 'Violence against nature,' and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it, we realized it could be fun to think of 'VAN' as a name.
Thus, the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue."
In the narrative of the new song, which premiered on SiriusXM’s Octane, Poppy takes the role of the Concrete Jungle AI character 'V.A.N.' with her angelic singing and menacing screaming.
"V.A.N." gives us Bad Omens fans the first glimpse of the band's upcoming album, the Concrete Forever project that will serve as the Concrete Jungle soundtrack. It's an experimental extension of Bad Omens' breakthrough 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind.
Underneath the music video, see Bad Omens' upcoming tour dates, including several shows with Poppy in Europe that run through February. Bad Omens return Stateside this April.
Bad Omens + Poppy, "V.A.N." (Music Video)
Bad Omens 2024 World Tour Dates
Jan. 27 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle *
Jan. 28 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium *
Jan. 29 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium *
Jan. 30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Zenith *
Feb. 1 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 *
Feb. 2 – Offenbach Germany @ Stadthalle
Feb. 4 – Tillburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium *
Feb. 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne *
Feb. 6 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel *
Feb. 8 – Dresden, Germany @ Messe *
Feb. 9 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu *
Feb. 10 – Innsbruck, Austria @ Congress *
Feb. 11 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz *
April 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Ctr
April 23 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Ctr
April 25 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amp.
April 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World
April 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
May 2 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
May 3 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
May 12 – Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Point Fest
June 7 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock im Park
June 8 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock am Ring
June 12 – Hradec, Czechia @ Rock for People
June 13-16 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock
June 14-16 – Derby, U.K. @ Download Fest
June 26-29 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest
June 27-30 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest
June 28-30 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Fest
June 29 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssi Fest
July 5 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
July 7 – Milano, Italy @ I-Days
* With Poppy
