Bad Omens fans grew a bit concerned last month when frontman Noah Sebastian deleted all of his social media profiles. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the singer explained what he doesn't like about being a musician on social media, which is likely why he got rid of it.

Coincidentally, part of the reason Bad Omens garnered a lot of popularity in the last year or so is because their music went viral on TikTok. While it's apparently really important for a band to have a social media presence these days, some musicians have opted out of having their own personal accounts for various reasons. Sebastian is one of them.

“I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them,” the vocalist said in the interview. “I got really tired of seeing my own face, or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy. I’ve seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative’s Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them."

The singer argued that that aspect of the internet is "very one-sided," because if he shared a set of photos of a female musician or celebrity when she was a child, he'd potentially be viewed in a negative light.

"It’d be weird, it’d be extremely inappropriate," he elaborated. "It’s really funny how selective people are with their ethics.”

It was mid-December when the State of the Scene podcast pointed out that Sebastian had wiped all of his personal accounts. Their post caught the attention of Bad Omens fans all over the internet, who expressed concern for the singer's wellbeing. However, many others noted that he hadn't been active on his own pages in years, so it wasn't entirely a shock that he chose to get rid of them.

In the same Metal Hammer interview, Sebastian also shared his thoughts on being labeled as a rock star, professing that he isn't the person that many make him out to be because he's in a rock band.

"I don’t really see myself as a rock star," he stated. "I don’t even know if I believe in the concept of a rock star anymore. I definitely wish everyone in the world knew me in real life and just knew how boring I was, and just knew how fucking lame I was, so that they could, you know, relax a little bit. But, that’s art, man. Art’s powerful.”