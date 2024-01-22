What's going on with Bad Omens? Late last week, the skyrocketing metalcore band wiped their official Instagram profile of all previous posts and have subsequently shared their first new post since.

It's a cryptic video teaser on Sunday (Jan. 21) that features the alternative singer Poppy. Currently, it's Bad Omens' only post on Instagram.

Watch the video further down this page.

What Is the Teaser Clip About?

Are Bad Omens paving the way for a major announcement? The group's social media refresh comes after the band's members did away with their personal Instagrams — first lead vocalist Noah Sebastian, followed by drummer Nick Folio. Guitarist Joakim "Jolly" Karlsson and bassist Nicholas Ruffilo also seemingly shuttered their accounts.

In Bad Omens' teaser video, which ends with a scrawled inscription — "V.A.N." — Poppy says in a voiceover, "This place feels familiar. But I feel different. Can you hear me? How long have you been here? Have you been watching me this entire time? That's weird."

Throughout the clip, images of a white rabbit, a butterfly, and Poppy running through an illuminated corridor flash on the screen. She also holds the rabbit and admires the butterfly. But it's unclear what "V.A.N." means. Could it be the name of a new song?

As of this post, Bad Omens' official website is also blank except for a message that reads "V.A.N. HAS TAK3N OVER ACCESS OF THIS SITE."

READ MORE: Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian Says Social Media Became Unhealthy for Him

Bad Omens on Social Media

In an interview earlier this month, Sebastian explained how social media had become unhealthy for him, which seemed to be his reason for deleting his personal profile.

"I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them," the rocker said. "I got really tired of seeing my own face or seeing a stranger's opinion of me every day. I don't think that's healthy. I've seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative's Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them."

He added, "I don't really see myself as a rock star. I don't even know if I believe in the concept of a rock star anymore."

Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for more rock and metal news. Get Loudwire merch at loudwiremerch.com.