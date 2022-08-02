Bad Omens Singer Wishes Their Latest Album Was Everyone’s Introduction to Band

You may have only discovered Bad Omens recently, and there's likely a good reason for that. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, vocalist Noah Sebastian admitted he wishes everyone's introduction to them was their 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind.

Prior to this latest album, the rockers released two other records — their self-titled debut in 2016, and 2019's Finding God Before God Finds Me. However, they had a bit of a different sound.

"I wish that this record was everyone's first exposure to us," Sebastian confessed. "I think this record is so much more unique and just special. I feel like we really found, not ourselves, but just the way we want to make music now, with this record."

The frontman recalled that their sonic evolution was sparked when they released a deluxe edition of Finding God Before God Finds Me, particularly because they worked with producer friend Erik Ron who inspired him to be more confident in his singing.

"He really pushed me, in a way, to be more confident with my voice and finding like, my voice in a more true way to what it really sounds like, vs. what I was doing previously where I was trying really hard to strain it and make it sound gritty. [I was] kind of trying too hard to emulate other people instead of just focusing on what I truly sound like. From there, it kind of just snowballed. I got more and more confident and comfortable using what became what my voice really sounds like, and it ended up being for the better," Sebastian described.

As a result, songs from The Death of Peace of Mind, including "Like a Villain" and the self-titled track, have become staples within their live sets. In fact, they don't play the majority of their older songs live anymore, because they know that many of their fans prefer the new material over the old.

"I definitely think that no one has any complaints, even our older fans, because our top song on Spotify — or, I guess it used to be our top song — we don't even play it live anymore," the singer continued. "And I don't think I've seen one comment on YouTube or tweets or anything being like, 'Why aren't you playing this song? It's your best song.' I think everyone's ready to move past it with us."

To hear more about their latest album, including why they don't love the idea of working with a big rock producer, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET.

