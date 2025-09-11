Bad Omens have released their second single of 2025, the hypnotic "Impose."

Just last month, the metalcore band debuted "Specter," a five-minute slow-build that starts with a lush sound before picking up at about the two-minute mark.

"Impose" has a similar start with heavy sound textures out of the gate. The only difference this time is the pounding drums and driving guitar heard much of Bad Omens' past material never fully arrive.

The result is a fairly chill five minutes of music punctuated with lyrics that are anything but relaxed.

Bad Omens, 'Impose' Lyrics

I’m losing my leverage, all of the evidence that I’m not just a fraud

Too deep in my head again, won’t let nobody in, no matter how hard they knock And their echoes sit alone in a prison made of bone

Oh I hate it, but it’s home for me

In every place I’m on my toes, and still I feel like I impose

It’s okay to let me go if you need What’s it say about me if I run away without you when I fall asleep and in your head I’m always

gonna stay?

What’s it say about me if I never change and I push everyone away on borrowed time you know

I can’t repay? I tried to settle in a life of relevance, but I long to be lost

And I tried to sever it, walked to the precipice to the sound of applause

And their echoes sit alone in a prison made of bone

Oh I hate it, but it’s home for me In every place I’m on my toes, and still I feel like I impose

It’s okay to let me go if you need What’s it say about me if I run away without you when I fall asleep and in your head I’m always

gonna stay?

What’s it say about me if I never change and I push everyone away on borrowed time you know

I can’t repay?

Bad Omens, "Impose"

Bad Omens' Plans for 2025

Even with singles debuting in back-to-back months, Bad Omens have yet to confirm details regarding a new album. The band's last full album release, The Death of Peace of Mind, came out in 2022.

Bad Omens are currently scheduled to play two U.S. festival dates, Louder Than Life in Louisville on Sept. 20 and Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct. 4, before heading to Europe for a string of shows to round out the year.

Bad Omens 2025 Sonic Temple Set

A full list of tour dates and ticket information is available on the Bad Omens website.