It's February and we're already getting what will arguably be one of the more hyped collaborations of the year as Bad Omens have pulled in Slipknot's Corey Taylor for a cover of the Kansas classic "Dust in the Wind."

The song will be getting an extra boost thanks to its inclusion as the lead single from the upcoming Queen of the Ring soundtrack.

Though full details on the soundtrack have yet to be revealed, it's looking like a solid turnout with the Bad Omens and Corey Taylor collab on "Dust in the Wind" leading the way and Des Rocs' "Never Ending Moment" soundtracking the recently released trailer (seen at the bottom of this post).

The Kansas classic is one of the more legendary songs of the '70s. The song initially appeared on the band's Point of Know Return album in 1978 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As for the Bad Omens and Corey Taylor version, it leans into the more hypnotic and haunting elements of the original in a version that definitely has the stamp of both modern acts. The track was produced, mixed and mastered by Aaron Gilhuis. But what are fans saying about the new cover song?

Bad Omens Featuring Corey Taylor, "Dust in the Wind"

What Fans Are Saying About the New Bad Omens and Corey Taylor Cover?

The early consensus for the Bad Omens and Corey Taylor collaboration on social media seems to be overwhelmingly positive.

"I can’t stop listening to Dust in the wind with Corey Taylor and Bad Omens. STUNNING. There are literally no words I can use to articulate exactly how I feel about it. It’s ineffable how much I adore it," noted one fan on the X social media platform.

"Hey so the bad omens/corey taylor kansas cover is going triple platinum in my headphones - literal fucking chills," added another person.

"A 'Dust in the Wind' bad omens cover would surely end me," commented a third before adding "A 'Dust in the Wind' bad omens cover with Corey Taylor would obliterate me into the afterlife."

There was of course the obligatory, "Bad omens and Corey Taylor covering Dust in the Wind by Kansas was not on my bingo sheet."

About Queen of the Ring

The film stars Emily Bett Rickards (TV's Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) as legendary pro wrestler Mildred Burke, detailing the struggles she went through as one of the first female wrestlers as she attempted to obtain control of her emerging career. Sumerian honcho Ash Avildsen has written and directed the film that will be released March 7 through his Sumerian Pictures. You can pre-order your tickets now.

In addition to Rickards, the movie stars Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama, Ford vs. Ferrari), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, Justified), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Gavin Casalengo (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil), Cara Buono (Stranger Things), Marie Avgeropoulos (The 100) and Kelli Berglund (Heels).

Check out the film's trailer below.

Queen of the Ring Trailer