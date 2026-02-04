After years of rumors and even mentions from the band, a long-awaited album featuring members of Slipknot will finally be released on April 18.

Fans of the band have taken to social media to share their surprise this is actually happening.

Look Outside Your Window, featuring Slipknot members Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Shawn Crahan and Sid Wilson, was originally recorded in 2008, but never saw the light of day. It was announced this week that the album would be part of the limited edition releases coming out for Record Store Day 2026 on April 16. Only 2,300 copies will be available.

Descriptions of the album's sound have sparked curiosity among fans over the years. In 2019, for example, Taylor said Look Outside Your Window has more of a "Radiohead vibe" during an interview with SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk.

Here is how Slipknot fans reacted when they came to the realization that they would hear Radioknot (or maybe Sliphead) after all.

Translation: Dude, 5 years being a Slipknot fan, 5 years watching Shawn Crahan tell us, this year for real "Look Outside Your Window" is coming out... AND NOW IT'S FINALLY COMING OUT THIS YEAR

It was evident from fan reactions on Wednesday that several believed that Look Outside Your Window didn't actually exist. It was as if they thought this was some sort of elaborate joke that members of Slipknot have been playing for nearly 20 years.

Taylor, himself, has mentioned the album several times in interviews over the years. One of those times came in 2023 when he told an interviewer with NME that a date had been set and that Crahan had just been waiting for Taylor to stop releasing his own stuff.

That's what helps make the following fan reactions all the more understandable. The release of Look Outside Your Window hasn't always seemed like a sure thing, given how long it's been since it was recorded.

The big question after the album's eventual release is how (if at all) it will fit in among Slipknot's other material. It's notable that the band issued the record under Look Outside Your Window rather than using their band name.

