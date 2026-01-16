Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Addresses Status of Next Slipknot Album

It's been a little while since Slipknot released their last original album and percussionist and band leader Shawn Crahan has offered a brief update on the current status of the band.

It's been a busy period since The End, So Far arrived in 2022, with the band partaking in an anniversary tour celebrating their debut album, undergoing multiple lineup changes and even finalizing and turning over the recording of their long anticipated lost album Look Outside Your Window to management. But what about a new album?

What Shawn "Clown" Crahan Said About New Slipknot Music

During a chat with NME to discuss his recent Minecraft collaboration in creating the fully playable game Verneath, Crahan disclosed the current status of Slipknot who are taking a well deserved break.

“We’re doing the biggest thing we can do right now, which is taking a much-needed break,” he says.

“We’re taking some real human time. Everybody is writing all the time, but we have not got into a place to work on what’s been written,” he adds.

Crahan assures there are tentative plans to work on nee music when everyone is ready and concludes, “It feels very positive and everyone is looking forward to getting back at it.”

What Else Has Been Said About New Slipknot Music

Just last year, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root addressed the band's lack of new music while the band underwent a pair of lineup changes. In a Guitar Interactive video interview, he commented that touring had slowed their process and that he no longer had interest in the music he'd worked on with the band during the COVID break.

But later in 2025, Root shared a renewed interest in getting back into the creative headspace. While appearing on the Turning Wrenches podcast, Root revealed that he actually had six song ideas ready to share with the band and another four that were currently in the works.

"We have been doing a lot of touring, and we've kind of had to do it because of our drummer swap situation. And once we got Eloy [Casagrande] in the band, we needed to get out there and get in front of people and show people why Eloy is part of Slipknot. And that was extremely important to us. And that leads to now that Eloy is in the band, we need to write a record," explained Root last May.

The guitarist also shared that he has spoken to the band's manager asking them to stop booking tours, adding, "I kind of put my foot down and was, like, 'We need to stop, man. We just need to stop.' 'Cause I wanna write a record, and we owe it to Eloy to write a record. We need to get Eloy in a room and start jamming and getting creative and get all the rest of the guys in the band and start riffing out and then building them into songs. Plus I need the time for myself just to sit here at this desk and be creative. And it's coming back."

As for Casagrande, the newest member of Slipknot, last October the drummer shared in a chat with Drummer's Review, "“We are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure."

“Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something. We had also some jam sessions," he continued. “So, we have a lot of material right now. We just have to sit and put everything together, start jamming and it’s happening. It already happened. It’s gonna happen in the future. So new material is coming, for sure.”

So while the band may be taking a break, as Crahan shared, it appears as though several members have been using that time to work up ideas for when they resume.

Crahan often serves as the mouthpiece for the band