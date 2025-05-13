Slipknot’s Jim Root Addresses Band’s Lack of New Music

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has addressed the lack of new music within the band since they've made a pair of lineup changes.

In a newly posted video interview with Guitar Interactive (seen below) that was filmed back in December, the guitarist was asked if the band had been working on new music. While the guitarist revealed that the group had worked on some material, he did not have a promising update on the status of potential new offerings from the group.

“Not like diligently," replied Root when asked if they were working on new music.

"Honestly, we’ve been touring so much since Eloy [Casagrande] joined the band that my inspiration is nearly zero. And there’s a bunch of music that was written during COVID that I’m not interested in. And I think everybody else in the band gets it too, and I think they’re kind of, like, ‘Okay, we need to just kind of, like, maybe sweep all that shit under a rug and start fresh.’"

The guitarist admitted, "I wanna get touring behind us. I wanna have at least a month off just to shut my brain off and sleep and all that kind of stuff. And then when I find myself going out to my little home studio and putting riffs together, then I’ll know it’s time to start.”

Seeing as the interview was shot in December, there is the possibility that recent time off has allowed for a creative spark. The band has played five shows this year, all in Australia and New Zealand in late February and early March. Outside of that, they've finally had a bit of a break following the 25th anniversary celebration of their 1999 Slipknot album.

Slipknot's Jim Root Speaks With Guitar Interactive

What Slipknot's Clown Previously Said

In a Q&A shared with their Knotfest site at the beginning of 2025, Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed that plans had started for a new album, with the hope that they would finish a new record later this year.

"I just want to roll into that with an energy like it's all starting again. That's how I want to approach it," said Clown about a potential new record.

This would serve as the first release since 2022's The End, So Far, their first since they split with longtime label Roadrunner Records and their first since the exits of longtime member Craig Jones and drummer Jay Weinberg.

Clown also revealed in December 2024 that Slipknot's long anticipated Look Outside Your Window album had been handed over to Slipknot's management. "It's been moved on, the money has been spent and there is a plan," he confirmed. "The management has it and it is coming out."

In January of 2025, the percussionist did caution fans to temper their expectations concerning the album that was initially recorded during the same period as the group's 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone.

Over the years, the record has amassed a certain lore amongst Slipknot fans as it's been described as a more experimental offering with Corey Taylor going so far as to state that it had more of a "rock vibe" during an appearance on Eddie Trunk's show, likening it to "a Radiohead vibe, to be honest."

Speaking with Knotfest.com about the album that will eventually be issued, “It was never a Slipknot album. Not while it was happening, not while I've held onto it for ten years, and certainly not fuckin’ when it comes out.”

He described it as something that the band members were working on on the side as they put together the All Hope Is Gone album. "We just did what you should do. We made music. Now, if any of that music could have been Slipknot, it would have been brought down [to the studio]. But that's not where Joey wanted to go. It's not where Paul wanted to go. It’s not where Corey wanted to go. It's not where anyone wanted to go. We had All Hope Is Gone. So I just need people to know it's not Slipknot at all, not even close.”

So far, a release date for the Look Outside Your Window album has not been revealed.