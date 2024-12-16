Slipknot’s Clown Confirms ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Will Be Coming Out – ‘It’s Out of My Hands Now’

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan has confirmed that we're one step closer to finally hearing the long-delayed Look Outside Your Window album, adding that it's now "out of my hands" and that there is a plan to release it.

Crahan was asked by NME about the much discussed album that was initially recorded and worked on during the same period as the band's 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone. The record has amassed a certain mystique amongst Slipknot fans over the years as it was described as a more experimental offering from the group, with Corey Taylor going so far as to state that it had more of a "rock vibe" during an appearance on Eddie Trunk's show, likening it to "a Radiohead vibe, to be honest."

The fact that it's been held for at least 16 years, with Crahan having the most access to work on it, has built up the anticipation even more.

Recently, guitarist Jim Root even commented that he's threatened to leak it multiple times, hoping to amp up the urgency to release it. But according to Crahan, he's finally completed his work on the album and has turned it over to management to figure out the release.

What Shawn Crahan Has Now Said About Slipknot's Look Outside Your Window

In speaking with NME, he was reminded that he had previously stated his intent for the album to be released this year.

“I did say it was going to be in 2024, and I gave it the best fight that I could to make it this year," he explained. "What I can tell you is that I showed Corey the final artwork two days ago. It is happening, but unfortunately, because of Christmas and New Year and the way business works, I can’t slide it in this year."

"But you have my word, it’s out of my hands now," he added. "It’s being moved on, the money has been spent and there is a plan. The management has it and it is coming out."

Sharing his thoughts after putting the final touches on the album, Crahan commented, “I’m really pleased about it and happy to finally be rid of it! What’s nice though is that it isn’t a hype thing, it’s just something we did while we were doing other Slipknot albums. It was a very honest action to make music that wasn’t Slipknot, but utilized the skills of guys with no rules."

He added, "I don’t know if it’s ‘good’, but I know that I love it. I make music for myself, but I hope that the people who waited and waited and waited think it was worth it too.”

Slipknot have spent much of the past year celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album. They're currently finishing out the year with a U.K. run, with more shows in Australia and Europe already booked for the new year. Ticketing info can be found through their website.