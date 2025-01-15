Slipknot’s Clown Names the One Resolution He Has for 2025

During a recent interview with Knotfest, Slipkknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan disussed the one resolution he has for 2025.

Slipknot have a lot going on in 2025, including the continuation of their nostalgic 25th anniversary tour, the anticipated release of their long-lost, late 2000s album Look Outside Your Window and coming up with ideas for a new record.

There's something Clown himself plans to work on in his personal life, though.

"[In] 2025 I'm going to work on ‘No Complaining’,” he said.

"Just not going to do it anymore. I realized my expectations are never going to be met. So I need to give myself a break. It's probably the last part of ego I need to work on. That way I can just float. Nothing will bother me. I can just work on positive potential."

The musician added that Slipknot have plans for a new album, which they plan to start at some point this year. It'll serve as the follow-up to 2022's The End, So Far, and will be the band's first since their contract with Roadrunner ended and since the departures of longtime member Craig Jones and drummer Jay Weinberg.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Clown Warns Fans About 'Look Outside Your Window' Album

"I just want to roll into that with an energy like it's all starting again. That's how I want to approach it," Clown added.

Slipknot's first performances of 2025 will be a handful of Knotfest Australia dates, which will take place from late February through mid-March. Then they'll head to Europe in early June to continue the 25th anniversary celebrations.

See the rest of Slipknot's 2025 dates on their website.