Slipknot’s Clown Warns Fans About ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Album

Slipknot's still unreleased Look Outside Your Window album has become the stuff of lore at this point, but with the record now finally turned over to management and expected out in 2025, percussionist Clown has a warning to fans concerning their expectations.

In a new interview with Knotfest.com, Clown cautions, “It was never a Slipknot album. Not while it was happening, not while I've held onto it for ten years, and certainly not fuckin’ when it comes out.”

About Slipknot's Look Outside Your Window Album

For fans of Slipknot, the anticipation for Look Outside Your Window has been building for years. The album was recorded during the same period in which the group were working on what would become 2008's All Hope Is Gone album, meaning that the wait for its completion and release is nearing two decades.

The record has amassed a certain mystique amongst Slipknot fans over the years as it was described as a more experimental offering from the group, with Corey Taylor going so far as to state that it had more of a "rock vibe" during an appearance on Eddie Trunk's show, likening it to "a Radiohead vibe, to be honest."

Recently, guitarist Jim Root even commented that he's threatened to leak it multiple times, hoping to amp up the urgency to release it. But according to Crahan, he's finally completed his work on the album and has turned it over to management to figure out the release.

The record was recorded and written by Slipknot members Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Clown.

What Else Clown Said About the Look Outside Your Window Sessions

As the band members were concurrently working on material, that meant those working on Look Outside Your Window were putting in extended work hours.

“We'd see them before they'd see us,” Clown recalled. “We were already there jamming, and here'd come somebody down the road, and we'd be like, ‘Fucker’. It might be the producer [Dave Fortman], and then we’d shoot ball rockets at him. It was a lot of fun."

He adds, "We just did what you should do. We made music. Now, if any of that music could have been Slipknot, it would have been brought down [to the studio]. But that's not where Joey wanted to go. It's not where Paul wanted to go. It’s not where Corey wanted to go. It's not where anyone wanted to go. We had All Hope Is Gone. So I just need people to know it's not Slipknot at all, not even close.”

The percussionist also revealed during the chat that the lyrics for the record reflect what was going on with the band at the time, but didn't elaborate on themes.

At present, the album doesn't have a release date, but Clown confirmed in mid-December that the record had been turned over to management to set up a release. The percussionist also revealed elsewhere in the interview that Slipknot would start working toward their next studio album later this year.

