Bad Omens Play Two Songs Live for First Time Ever at Louder Than Life Festival – See Setlist + Video

This year’s Louder Than Life festival is currently underway at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky., and last night (Sept. 20), American metalcore/alternative metal band Bad Omens delighted attendees by playing two songs live for the first time ever as part of their incredible set.

What Bad Omens Played

According to the official Louder Than Life website, Bad Omens’ performance (on Main Stage 2) began at 8:40 PM and lasted for about an hour.

Per setlist.fm, they played 16 songs in that time, and most excitingly, they included the live debuts of both of their latest singles – “Specter” and “Impose” – which likely come from their upcoming (and still untitled) successor to 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind. Of course, they pulled them off wonderfully, with the crowd cheering and singing along the entire time.

Outside of those two surprises, Bad Omens honored their first three studio LPs by pulling out several singles (including "Artificial Suicide," "Just Pretend," "Like a Villain," "Glass Houses" and "Nowhere to Go") and several deeper cuts (such as “Dethrone” and “Take Me First”).

You can see the group’s full Louder Than Life 2025 setlist below, as well as checkout fan-shot videos of their performance.

READ MORE: See the Lyrics for Bad Omens' Hypnotic New Song 'Impose'

Bad Omens Louder Than Life 2025 Setlist (Sept. 20, 2025)

01.“Concrete Jungle”

02. “Artificial Suicide”

03. “V.A.N.”

04. “The Drain”

05. “Anything > Human”

06. “Specter” (Live debut)

07. “What It Cost”

08. “Like a Villain”

09. “Impose” (Live debut)

10. “Take Me First”

11. “Glass Houses”

12. “Nowhere to Go”

13. “Limits”

14. “The Death of Peace of Mind”

15. “Just Pretend”

16. “Dethrone”

via setlist.fm

Bad Omens, “Specter” Live Debut (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “Impose” Live Debut (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “Anything More Than Human” (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “Just Pretend” (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “What It Cost” / “Like a Villain” (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “The Death of Peace of Mind” (Sept. 20, 2025)

Bad Omens, “Nowhere to Go” (Sept. 20, 2025)

More About “Specter” + “Impose”

Back in August, Bad Omens released “Specter,” their first non-collaborative single in several years. The cinematic music video was directed by frontman Noah Sebastian and Nico, and it features an evocative performance by Ryan Hurst of The Walking Dead, God of War: Ragnarök and Sons of Anarchy.

Earlier this month, the group released their second single of 2025, “Impose,” which Loudwire described as “hypotonic” and “a fairly chill five minutes of music punctuated with lyrics that are anything but relaxed.” We also noted that it’s an atypical tune for Bad Omens because “the pounding drums and driving guitar heard in much of [their] past material never fully arrive[s].”

Other Bad Omens News

Although both songs presumably come from their upcoming fourth studio album, no further details have been given about the LP (not even its title or release date). That said, Bad Omens are still slated to play plenty more shows through the end of 2025.

For instance, they’ll be at Aftershock on Oct. 4 (in Sacramento, Calif.) and they'll be heading to Europe for several performances as the year wraps up.

You can check out all of their upcoming tour dates— and grab some tickets – via Bad Omens’ official website.