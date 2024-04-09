Metalcore stalwarts Architects have just announced a fall 2024 U.S. tour. They have also debuted the heavy new song "Curse," which was producer by former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Architects' previously announced a trek through Canada and the U.S. will take place from May 2 through May 19, with the last date being a stop at the Sonic Temple festival. Support will come from Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps.

The band will be back stateside for a U.S. jaunt this fall that spans from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11, again finishing up at a festival, this time at Aftershock. Both We Came As Romans and Brutus have been tabbed as the special guests for that tour.

See all of those dates further down the page and check out "Curse" below as well.

Architects, "Curse"

Architects, "Curse" Lyrics

I sold myself on paradise

But I'm giving up on that ghost

Cause it Keeps me from counting the cost

Moments I've loved and I've lost

Bow down to the splits in the seconds Did I suffer on?

Were the nights too long?

All the echos all so miscalculated When im dead and gone

And the race is won

Will everything be less complicated? I give you my word

In the times I've had enough

I still wish for the worst

As free as a bird

But the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse I’m frozen here I’m paralyzed

Would you pull it outta my throat?

Cause I’m tired of burning these boats

Praying to god that I float

Bow down to the splits in the seconds I give you my word

In the times I've had enough

I still wish for the worst

As free as a bird

But the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse

I won't pretend

To know my end

The credits roll

Im afraid it’s

The end of the earth

Cause the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse You give me a conscience I’ll give you a crisis

Hard times but id rather see this than be blinded

Breakdown

What’s behind us

Darkness only cares what the light does I give you my word

In the times I've had enough

I still wish for the worst

As free as a bird

But the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse I give you my word

In the times I've had enough

I still wish for the worst

As free as a bird

But the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse

I won't pretend

To know my end

The credits roll

Im afraid it’s

The end of the earth

Cause the days keep crossing off

Heaven came with a curse Heaven came with a curse

Architects 2024 North American Tour Dates

* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps

^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus

May 02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel (SOLD OUT) *

May 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 04 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 06 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *

May 07 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 09 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall *

May 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore *

May 11 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *

May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern *

May 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works *

May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre *

May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

May 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

NEW DATES:

Sept. 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 30 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater ^

Oct. 02 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre ^

Oct. 04 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Oct. 05 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues ^

Oct. 06 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre ^

Oct. 08 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre ^

Oct. 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock