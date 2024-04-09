Architects Book Fall 2024 U.S. Tour, Debut New Song ‘Curse’
Metalcore stalwarts Architects have just announced a fall 2024 U.S. tour. They have also debuted the heavy new song "Curse," which was producer by former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish.
Architects' previously announced a trek through Canada and the U.S. will take place from May 2 through May 19, with the last date being a stop at the Sonic Temple festival. Support will come from Of Mice & Men and While She Sleeps.
The band will be back stateside for a U.S. jaunt this fall that spans from Sept. 28 through Oct. 11, again finishing up at a festival, this time at Aftershock. Both We Came As Romans and Brutus have been tabbed as the special guests for that tour.
See all of those dates further down the page and check out "Curse" below as well.
Architects, "Curse"
Architects, "Curse" Lyrics
I sold myself on paradise
But I'm giving up on that ghost
Cause it Keeps me from counting the cost
Moments I've loved and I've lost
Bow down to the splits in the seconds
Did I suffer on?
Were the nights too long?
All the echos all so miscalculated
When im dead and gone
And the race is won
Will everything be less complicated?
I give you my word
In the times I've had enough
I still wish for the worst
As free as a bird
But the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
I’m frozen here I’m paralyzed
Would you pull it outta my throat?
Cause I’m tired of burning these boats
Praying to god that I float
Bow down to the splits in the seconds
I give you my word
In the times I've had enough
I still wish for the worst
As free as a bird
But the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
I won't pretend
To know my end
The credits roll
Im afraid it’s
The end of the earth
Cause the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
You give me a conscience I’ll give you a crisis
Hard times but id rather see this than be blinded
Breakdown
What’s behind us
Darkness only cares what the light does
I give you my word
In the times I've had enough
I still wish for the worst
As free as a bird
But the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
I give you my word
In the times I've had enough
I still wish for the worst
As free as a bird
But the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
I won't pretend
To know my end
The credits roll
Im afraid it’s
The end of the earth
Cause the days keep crossing off
Heaven came with a curse
Heaven came with a curse
Architects 2024 North American Tour Dates
* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps
^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus
May 02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel (SOLD OUT) *
May 03 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *
May 04 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *
May 06 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *
May 07 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount *
May 09 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall *
May 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore *
May 11 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues *
May 12 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 14 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern *
May 15 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works *
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre *
May 18 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
May 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
NEW DATES:
Sept. 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
Sept. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 30 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater ^
Oct. 02 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre ^
Oct. 04 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
Oct. 05 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues ^
Oct. 06 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre ^
Oct. 08 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre ^
Oct. 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
